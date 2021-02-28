Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — As COVID-19 disproportionately affects Native American communities, many tribal leaders say the pandemic poses particular risks to tribes without federal recognition. Lacking a political relationship with the United States means those tribes are denied federal coronavirus relief funding for state, local and tribal governments. Without federal funding, tribal leaders say they are less-equipped to prevent infections and curb the significant economic toll the pandemic has had on their communities. Tribes seeking federal recognition also face a long, expensive process that makes the designation often feel out of reach.

SEATTLE (AP) — People looking to score a unique outdoor dining option during the pandemic can now make a run to the home of the Seattle Seahawks. A dining series called “Field to Table” kicked off this month at Lumen Field. It features four-course meals from local chefs, plus a view of the NFL stadium normally reserved for players and coaches. Tickets are $100 per person, plus tax and a service charge. Diners eat their meals under an open-sided tent on the field, near the north end zone. Event producer Sam Minkoff says the series’ original dates quickly sold out, but additional reservations will be available soon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says all Oregonians who are 16 and older will be eligible to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine no later than July 1. Brown said the next round of vaccine distribution will occur in multiple waves. The first wave, which will begin at the end of March, also includes seasonally-impacted frontline workers — such as migrant seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers — displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires, wildland firefighters, people living in low-income and congregate senior housing and Individuals experiencing houselessness.

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — An investigation in Washington state has found more than $20,000 of taxpayer money improperly went to support a failed campaign in 2017 for improvements at a convention center in Kennewick. The Tri-City Herald reported that the Kennewick Public Facilities District faces fines up to $10,000 for each violation. The state Public Disclosure Commission conducted the investigation, revealing the district spent about $20,000 on a website, advertisements, a banner and fliers meant to sway voters to support a 0.2% sales tax increase. The district maintained in a statement that the materials were meant to explain the issue to voters and didn’t break campaign rules. The district must now decide whether to negotiate a settlement or challenge the allegations.