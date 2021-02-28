Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, and No. 1 Gonzaga remained the only unbeaten in the country with a 86-69 win over Loyola Marymount. The Bulldogs won their 51st straight home game to set a school record and finished off a perfect regular season. Gonzaga has won 28 straight games dating to last season and is the first team to finish the regular season unbeaten since Kentucky in 2014-15. The Bulldogs are the only remaining unbeaten in Division I after No. 2 Baylor lost at Kansas. Gonzaga now gets a lengthy break before the West Coast Conference tournament begins.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds to play in overtime, and Arizona State beat Washington State 77-74 for the Sun Devils’ third win in a row. Martin hit just 1 of 11 from 3-point range in regulation but made 2 of 2 from behind the arc in the extra period. Kimani Lawrence scored 14 points and Jalen Graham had 11 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks for Arizona State (10-11, 7-8 Pac-12). Graham blocked a short jumper by DJ Bamba with about 20 seconds to play. The Sun Devils played for the final shot and Martin pulled up from beyond NBA range to hit the winner. Aljaz Kunc and Noah Williams scored 15 points apiece for Washington State (14-12, 7-12).

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored a career-high 26 points to lead Oregon State to a 73-62 victory over Stanford. The Beavers (13-11, 9-9 Pac-12) took the lead for good with about 14 minutes to play and led 65-54 with 3:11 remaining. Oregon State swept both Stanford and California on the road for the first time since the 2008-09 season, while the Cardinal (14-11, 10-9) had not lost to Oregon State and Oregon at home in the same season since 1985-86. Ziaire Williams scored 14 points to lead Stanford. Oscar da Silva, the Cardinal’s scorer and rebounder, missed his second straight game due to a lower extremity injury.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — James Akinjo scored a career-high 26 points with seven assists, his final one a kick-out to Azuolas Tubelis who converted a baseline jumper for a 75-74 victory over Washington. Washington’s Quade Green was called for a charge, and after a timeout by Arizona with 15 seconds left, Akinjo headed into the paint before dishing the ball to Tubelis, who with one foot on the 3-point arc hit the game-winner with 5.2 seconds remaining. Green’s hurried 3-point try at the buzzer was short. Washington’s Hameir Wright scored a career-18 points with five 3-pointers before fouling out with two minutes left.