Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

STADIUM-OUTDOOR DINING

Seattle ups its outdoor dining game, Seahawks-style

SEATTLE (AP) — People looking to score a unique outdoor dining option during the pandemic can now make a run to the home of the Seattle Seahawks. A dining series called “Field to Table” kicked off this month at Lumen Field. It features four-course meals from local chefs, plus a view of the NFL stadium normally reserved for players and coaches. Tickets are $100 per person, plus tax and a service charge. Diners eat their meals under an open-sided tent on the field, near the north end zone. Event producer Sam Minkoff says the series’ original dates quickly sold out, but additional reservations will be available soon.

RENTAL ASSISTANCE BILL

Legislature sends $175M rental assistance bill to governor

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Residents of Idaho could see millions of dollars in rental assistance during the pandemic if the governor signs a bill authorizing the spending. The Idaho Press reported that the Idaho Senate unanimously voted Thursday to approve the bill authorizing the spending of $175 million for rental assistance from funds the state was granted under the coronavirus relief bill signed into law in December by former President Donald Trump. The Idaho bill previously passed the House and will next head to Republican Gov. Brad Little for consideration. His spokeswoman, Marissa Morrison, said Little doesn’t comment on pending legislation before it reaches his office.

BC-US-MORMON CHURCH-VACCINE GRANT

Mormon church gives $20M to help send vaccines globally

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is giving $20 million to help a program aimed at distributing coronavirus vaccines to poor countries around the world. The donation from the humanitarian arm of the Utah-based faith goes to UNICEF as part of the organization’s work with the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative. That program sent its long-awaited first deliveries this week to Ghana and Ivory Coast. Officials have hailed the initiative as the first time the world has delivered a highly sought-after vaccine to poor countries during an ongoing outbreak. But the effort has been hampered by limited global supply of doses.

OREGON RANCHERS-GRAZING

Grazing rights rescinded for controversial Oregon ranchers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A senior adviser in the U.S. Department of Interior has rescinded a January Trump administration decision to grant grazing allotments to an Oregon ranching family whose members were convicted of arson in a court battle that triggered the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge by right-wing extremists. The memo Friday from the Interior secretary’s office found that the Trump administration hadn’t allowed for sufficient time to receive and consider public challenges to the permit for Hammond Ranches Inc. It directed the Bureau of Land Management to further consider the matter. Steven Hammond, co-owner of the ranch, and his father, Dwight, were both convicted of arson for setting fire to range land and sent to prison for mandatory five-year sentences.

ABORTION-FUNDING BAN

Bill to defund abortion providers passes House committee

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of Idaho lawmakers has passed a bill that would halt all public funding to any entities that advise women about their abortion options. The bill passed the House State Affairs Committee on a 10-4 vote Thursday despite opposition from those on both sides of the abortion debate. It allows exceptions for hospitals, cases where the mother’s life is in danger and cases involving Medicaid, which are governed by federal law. Supporters say the legislation would stop some women from obtaining abortions. Opponents said it would also stop many women from getting cancer screenings, birth control and other health care by shutting down providers like Planned Parenthood.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Health officials report first UK COVID-19 variant in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials have confirmed two more cases of Idaho residents infected with COVID-19 variants, including the first known case of a resident infected with the United Kingdom variant of the coronavirus. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Wednesday that the person with the UK variant infection lives in Ada County and recently traveled out of state. Officials believe she was exposed during her travels, and are working to identify people she had close contact with who may have been exposed. Public health officials also confirmed that a second person has been infected with the South African variant of coronavirus in Idaho.