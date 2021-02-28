Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

STADIUM-OUTDOOR DINING

Seattle ups its outdoor dining game, Seahawks-style

SEATTLE (AP) — People looking to score a unique outdoor dining option during the pandemic can now make a run to the home of the Seattle Seahawks. A dining series called “Field to Table” kicked off this month at Lumen Field. It features four-course meals from local chefs, plus a view of the NFL stadium normally reserved for players and coaches. Tickets are $100 per person, plus tax and a service charge. Diners eat their meals under an open-sided tent on the field, near the north end zone. Event producer Sam Minkoff says the series’ original dates quickly sold out, but additional reservations will be available soon.

OREGON RANCHERS-GRAZING

Grazing rights rescinded for controversial Oregon ranchers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A senior adviser in the U.S. Department of Interior has rescinded a January Trump administration decision to grant grazing allotments to an Oregon ranching family whose members were convicted of arson in a court battle that triggered the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge by right-wing extremists. The memo Friday from the Interior secretary’s office found that the Trump administration hadn’t allowed for sufficient time to receive and consider public challenges to the permit for Hammond Ranches Inc. It directed the Bureau of Land Management to further consider the matter. Steven Hammond, co-owner of the ranch, and his father, Dwight, were both convicted of arson for setting fire to range land and sent to prison for mandatory five-year sentences.

OREGON

All Oregonians eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by July 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says all Oregonians who are 16 and older will be eligible to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine no later than July 1. Brown said the next round of vaccine distribution will occur in multiple waves. The first wave, which will begin at the end of March, also includes seasonally-impacted frontline workers — such as migrant seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers — displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires, wildland firefighters, people living in low-income and congregate senior housing and Individuals experiencing houselessness.

NONUNANIMOUS ACQUITTALS-OREGON

Oregon high court affirms juries can acquit in split votes

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has upheld that a defendant can be acquitted by a nonunanimous verdict, months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that guilty verdicts must be unanimous. Legal experts say the decision Thursday keeps Oregon as the only state where split jury verdicts with 10 or 11 not guilty votes among a 12-member panel amount to an acquittal, not a hung jury. Defense lawyers hailed the decision, which erases doubts among trial judges about how the U.S. Supreme Court ruling applies in Oregon. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling settled a quirk of constitutional law that had allowed divided juries to convict in Louisiana and Oregon.

PORTLAND-NEIGHBHORHOOD GROUP

City permanently cuts funds to Portland neighborhood group

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland commissioner has decided to permanently cut funding from a neighborhood group after an audit had found that money had been mismanaged. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees the city’s civic life bureau, opted to remove funding from Southwest Neighborhoods Inc. The nonprofit first had its funding thrown into question last summer. City officials have said leaders of the group, which oversees 17 neighborhood associations in Southwest Portland, wouldn’t turn over boxes of financial documents that some members of the group believed could reveal financial misconduct.

OREGON-SENATE-GOP BOYCOTT

Oregon Senate hit by another GOP boycott, now over COVID-19

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have boycotted an Oregon Senate session, using a tactic they had employed in the past two years to assert their will by stopping work in the Democratic-led Legislature. This time it was over the state’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod said the Legislature “has abdicated too much responsibility” to Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. He demanded legislation aimed at school reopenings, vaccine distribution, economic recovery and government accountability. Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner accused Senate Republicans of irresponsible actions against democracy. Oregon’s 2020 legislative session imploded after Republicans boycotted over a climate change measure. Republicans also did two walkouts in 2019.

OREGON

Governor extends Oregon’s state of emergency due to COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has xtended Oregon’s declaration of a state of emergency until May 2 as confirmed COVID-19 cases drop but hundreds of new cases continue to be reported daily.The Oregon Health Authority reported 553 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 154,554. The state’s death toll is 2,204. The emergency declaration is the legal underpinning for the executive orders the governor has issued, including her orders surrounding reopening Oregon, childcare, schools and higher education operations. The emergency declaration did not go unnoticed. Oregon Republican senators refused to show up to Thursday’s floor session, objecting to the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions and handling of reopening schools, vaccine rollout and economic recovery.

BC-OR-OREGON-GUN CONTROL

Bill allowing gun ban in public buildings advances in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democrats in an Oregon Senate committee have unanimously approved a bill that would allow jurisdictions to decide whether people with concealed handgun license into a public building, over the opposition of Republicans and numerous gun owners. The Judiciary Committee recommended the bill be passed by the full Senate with amendments. If that happens, it would then go to the House. Under current Oregon law, a person with a concealed handgun license can possesses a firearm or other weapon while in a public building. Some 2,000 pieces of written testimony came in. It underscores the passion people feel in support of, and opposition to, gun control.