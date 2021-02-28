Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TRIBES-FEDERAL-RECOGNITION

Pandemic leaves tribes without US recognition at higher risk

As COVID-19 disproportionately affects Native American communities, many tribal leaders say the pandemic poses particular risks to tribes without federal recognition. Lacking a political relationship with the United States means those tribes are denied federal coronavirus relief funding for state, local and tribal governments. Without federal funding, tribal leaders say they are less-equipped to prevent infections and curb the significant economic toll the pandemic has had on their communities. Tribes seeking federal recognition also face a long, expensive process that makes the designation often feel out of reach.

STADIUM-OUTDOOR DINING

Seattle ups its outdoor dining game, Seahawks-style

SEATTLE (AP) — People looking to score a unique outdoor dining option during the pandemic can now make a run to the home of the Seattle Seahawks. A dining series called “Field to Table” kicked off this month at Lumen Field. It features four-course meals from local chefs, plus a view of the NFL stadium normally reserved for players and coaches. Tickets are $100 per person, plus tax and a service charge. Diners eat their meals under an open-sided tent on the field, near the north end zone. Event producer Sam Minkoff says the series’ original dates quickly sold out, but additional reservations will be available soon.

OREGON

All Oregonians eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by July 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says all Oregonians who are 16 and older will be eligible to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine no later than July 1. Brown said the next round of vaccine distribution will occur in multiple waves. The first wave, which will begin at the end of March, also includes seasonally-impacted frontline workers — such as migrant seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers — displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires, wildland firefighters, people living in low-income and congregate senior housing and Individuals experiencing houselessness.

TAXPAYER-SPENDING-INVESTIGATION

Report: State facilities district improperly spent over $20K

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — An investigation in Washington state has found more than $20,000 of taxpayer money improperly went to support a failed campaign in 2017 for improvements at a convention center in Kennewick. The Tri-City Herald reported that the Kennewick Public Facilities District faces fines up to $10,000 for each violation. The state Public Disclosure Commission conducted the investigation, revealing the district spent about $20,000 on a website, advertisements, a banner and fliers meant to sway voters to support a 0.2% sales tax increase. The district maintained in a statement that the materials were meant to explain the issue to voters and didn’t break campaign rules. The district must now decide whether to negotiate a settlement or challenge the allegations.

OREGON RANCHERS-GRAZING

Grazing rights rescinded for controversial Oregon ranchers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A senior adviser in the U.S. Department of Interior has rescinded a January Trump administration decision to grant grazing allotments to an Oregon ranching family whose members were convicted of arson in a court battle that triggered the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge by right-wing extremists. The memo Friday from the Interior secretary’s office found that the Trump administration hadn’t allowed for sufficient time to receive and consider public challenges to the permit for Hammond Ranches Inc. It directed the Bureau of Land Management to further consider the matter. Steven Hammond, co-owner of the ranch, and his father, Dwight, were both convicted of arson for setting fire to range land and sent to prison for mandatory five-year sentences.

AP-US-YALE-STUDENT-KILLED

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in slaying of Yale student

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the slaying of a Yale graduate student. Qinxuan Pan is wanted in the Feb. 6 killing of Kevin Jiang, who was found lying outside his car on a New Haven street with multiple gunshot wounds. The 29-year-old Pan is believed to be staying in the Atlanta area and should be considered armed and dangerous. Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Matthew Duffy said he was seen in the suburbs of Duluth or Brookhaven, driving with family members, carrying a black backpack and acting strange days after the killing.

SIDEWALK DEATH-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit claims sidewalk caused man’s death in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Clark County woman has filed a lawsuit against the city of Vancouver claiming that poor sidewalk maintenance contributed to her brother’s death. The lawsuit says Robert Willard Smith was found dead on the sidewalk on N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd. on Jan. 28, 2020. The lawsuit says the sidewalk was in a “state of serious disrepair.” It says the city of Vancouver has a duty to keep sidewalks safe. It was filed by Christine Troutt, the deceased man’s sister. Troutt is seeking an undetermined amount in damages and legal fees.

HERRERA BEUTLER CENSURE

Rep. Herrera Beutler censured over Trump impeachment vote

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Members of the Washington’s Clark County Republican Party have voted to formally censure Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, of Battle Ground, over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. The Columbian reports in a rowdy gathering at a church Tuesday, the group pledged to withhold funds from Herrera Beutler’s future campaigns unless she appears in person at the group’s meeting in May to “explain her action.” The resolution passed by a wide margin. The censure criticized the impeachment process as lacking proper procedure. Herrera Beutler has said she voted to impeach Trump because he “incited a riot intended to halt the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next.”

AP-WA-WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-OPEN CARRY

Senate approves open carry ban at Capitol, permitted rallies

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has approved a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons on the Capitol campus and at or near any permitted public demonstration across the state. The bill now heads to the House for consideration. The bill would prohibit people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of a permitted demonstration. It also prohibits openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the Capitol’s grounds.

AP-WA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee announces pause in rollbacks in reopening plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said none of the state’s regions will revert back to more restrictive COVID-19 requirements under the state’s economic reopening plan. Inslee on Thursday announced the pause in potential rollbacks amid dropping case counts across the state. While all 39 counties are currently in the second phase of the plan _ which includes limited indoor dining at restaurants _ the governor has yet to provide information about what subsequent phases might look like.