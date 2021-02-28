AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Sunday, Feb. 28.

Monday, Mar. 01 3:30 PM Dem Rep. Suzanne Bonamici speaks on apprenticeships at Brookings (virtual) – ‘The business case for expanding apprenticeships: Federal and employer perspectives’ Brookings Institution virtual discussion, on ‘how apprenticeship can be used to advance equity and inclusion goals in industries like technology that often struggle to identify, attract, and retain diverse talent’. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, Jobs for the Future President and CEO Maria Flynn, and CareerWise founder and CEO Noel Ginsburg

Tuesday, Mar. 02 10:00 AM BPC discussion on energy innovation with bipartisan Reps. David McKinley and Kurt Schrader (virtual) – ‘Advancing the Energy Transition with Innovation and a Clean Energy Standard’ Bipartisan Policy Center online event, with Republican Rep. David McKinley and Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader discussing their legislative priorities and upcoming opportunities for spurring energy innovation and reducing power sector carbon emissions. Followed by panel discussion with Xcel Energy Energy and Environmental Policy Director Jeff Lyng, AFL-CIO Industrial Union Council Executive Director Brad Markell, and American Clean Power Association CEO Heather Zichal

