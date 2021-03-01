BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Washington state is expected this week to surpass 5,000 deaths from the coronavirus this week, almost exactly a year after the first known virus death was recorded in the U.S. SENT: 350 words.

BIDEN UNIONS

NEW YORK — President Joe Biden said workers in Alabama and across the country have the right to join a union without intimidation from their companies. His comments come as Amazon workers in the state are voting on whether they should unionize. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 470 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SEATTLE SCHOOLS

SEATTLE — The Seattle public teachers’ union has filed unfair labor practice complaints against the city school district over actions it took to try to return some students to classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic. SENT: 280 words.

UNITED 737 MAX ORDER

United Airlines is expanding its order of Boeing 737 Max airplanes and taking some deliveries sooner as it ramps up for an anticipated increase in travel demand. SENT: 240 words. By Michelle Chapman. With AP photos.

SPORTS

BKL STORM BIRD

SEATTLE — Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird re-signed with the Seattle Storm on Monday for what will be her 20th season with the team. SENT: 330 words.

BKC–T25-COLLEGE BKB POLL

Michigan finally broke the stranglehold of Gonzaga and Baylor atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll on Monday, taking advantage of the Bears’ loss at Kansas to leap into the No. 2 spot behind the Bulldogs. SENT: 780 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

OFFICER INJURED: Officer injured after suspects in van ram patrol vehicle.

BOY SHOT FATHER ARRESTED: 4-year-old boy shot in the head and father arrested.

FATAL SHOOTING: Man arrested after fatal shooting in Parkland.