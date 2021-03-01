Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WALLACE, Idaho (AP) — A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche on Tiger Peak in northern Idaho. Robert Wheelock, president of Silver Valley Search and Rescue, says search crews and the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to the avalanche at about 4 p.m. Saturday. Wheelock says rescuers located a male snowmobiler, who was equipped with an emergency beacon, buried in snow several hours later. Three snowmobiling companions were unhurt. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released. The avalanche occurred about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Wallace.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican lawmakers have criticized governors’ emergency actions since the coronavirus outbreak began. Now that legislatures are back in session, a new type of pushback is taking root: misinformation. In their own comments or by inviting skeptics to testify at legislative hearings, GOP lawmakers from Alaska to Virginia are using their platforms to promote false information about the virus, steps needed to limit its spread and the vaccines that will pull the nation out of the pandemic. They have faced swift backlash in some cases, even getting censored online. That raises tough questions about how best to fight potentially dangerous misstatements while protecting free speech and people’s access to government.

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Amin Adamu had 21 points as Montana State beat Idaho 71-61. Tanner Christensen led the Vandals with 12 points.

SEATTLE (AP) — People looking to score a unique outdoor dining option during the pandemic can now make a run to the home of the Seattle Seahawks. A dining series called “Field to Table” kicked off this month at Lumen Field. It features four-course meals from local chefs, plus a view of the NFL stadium normally reserved for players and coaches. Tickets are $100 per person, plus tax and a service charge. Diners eat their meals under an open-sided tent on the field, near the north end zone. Event producer Sam Minkoff says the series’ original dates quickly sold out, but additional reservations will be available soon.