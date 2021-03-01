Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A young male wolf has been traveling near Yosemite National Park, the farthest south a wolf has been tracked in California in more than a century. Researchers have been monitoring the wolf dubbed OR-93 via his tracking collar and said the animal departed Oregon earlier this year, likely in search of a new territory. After trekking through Modoc County and crossing state highways 4 and 208, OR-93 recently moved into Mono County, just east of Yosemite. Officials say the animal is likely searching for a mate.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that an Oregon Health & Science University doctor known for dancing in his scrubs on social media sexually harassed a coworker at Portland’s Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The Oregonian reports the suit, filed late Friday in Portland, alleges Jason Campbell harassed a female social worker last year, including unwanted touching and sending sexually charged text messages. Campbell and his attorney, Kristin L. Olson, didn’t return phone, text and email messages from The Oregonian seeking comment. The suit says Campbell currently lives and works in Florida.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two people have been arrested after protesters sprayed graffiti and smashed windows at several businesses in Portland’s Pearl District. KOIN reports that dozens participated in the protest late Saturday. Social media posts suggested the gathering was organized to protest federal immigration policy. Protesters smashed windows at a Chipotle restaurant while customers were inside. Area residents shouted at the protesters from their balconies to “Go Home” as protesters were chanting that police “Go Home.”

SEATTLE (AP) — People looking to score a unique outdoor dining option during the pandemic can now make a run to the home of the Seattle Seahawks. A dining series called “Field to Table” kicked off this month at Lumen Field. It features four-course meals from local chefs, plus a view of the NFL stadium normally reserved for players and coaches. Tickets are $100 per person, plus tax and a service charge. Diners eat their meals under an open-sided tent on the field, near the north end zone. Event producer Sam Minkoff says the series’ original dates quickly sold out, but additional reservations will be available soon.