Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OTHELLO, Wash. (AP) — A 4-year-old shot in the head in Othello, Washington, has died and his father was arrested. Felipe Tapia-Perez was booked into the Adams County Jail on investigation of second-degree manslaughter, possession of a stolen gun and alien in possession of a firearm. That’s according to Othello police. Tapia-Perez told investigators on Saturday that he accidentally fired the gun, striking his 4-year-old son in the head. The family drove the boy to a hospital and the child was to be flown to a Spokane hospital. It was not clear Sunday if he died before he could be transferred. Officials say Tapia-Perez was cooperating with police.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A man was found dead after a shooting in Parkland, south of Tacoma, on Sunday night. Deputies were called to Street South just before midnight for a report of gunfire, according to Sgt. Darren Moss with the King County Sheriff’s Office. The suspected shooter has been arrested. Deputies are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a bill that waives certain annual liquor license fees for restaurants, breweries, wineries and other venues hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Inslee tweeted that he signed the bill on Sunday. He says the one-time waivers will provide some financial relief “while we work to get them back to capacity.” KXLY-TV reports the licenses can cost from just over $100 for beer and wine specialty shops to more than $2,200 for restaurants serving beer, wine and spirits. License fee waivers go into effect in April.

UNDATED (AP) — As COVID-19 disproportionately affects Native American communities, many tribal leaders say the pandemic poses particular risks to tribes without federal recognition. Lacking a political relationship with the United States means those tribes are denied federal coronavirus relief funding for state, local and tribal governments. Without federal funding, tribal leaders say they are less-equipped to prevent infections and curb the significant economic toll the pandemic has had on their communities. Tribes seeking federal recognition also face a long, expensive process that makes the designation often feel out of reach.