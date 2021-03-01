AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Monday, Mar. 01.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Mar. 01 – Friday, Mar. 26 Idaho STEM Action Center annual Western Idaho Science and Engineering Fair (virtual) – Idaho STEM Action Center annual Western Idaho Science and Engineering Fair * This year’s fair consists of multiple virtual events spread over March

Weblinks: https://stem.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdahoSTEMAC, #WISEF2020

Contacts: Angela Hemingway, Idaho STEM Action Center, angela.hemingway@STEM.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 1726; Crispin Gravatt, Idaho STEM Action Center, Crispin.Gravatt@stem.idaho.gov, 1 208 488 0946;

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Mar. 02 9:00 AM Idaho Natural Resources Conservation Service holds State Technical Advisory Committee meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/site/national/home/

Contacts: Mindi Rambo, Natural Resources Conservation Service, mindi.rambo@usda.gov, 1 208 378 5720