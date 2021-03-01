Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

BOISE — An Idaho Senate panel of lawmakers on Monday approved a new version of a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into session. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 5-3 to send the measure to the full Senate. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 560 words.

IDAHO CONSTITUTION-DEFENSE

BOISE — Two former Idaho attorneys general and a former deputy attorney general have formed a group to fight what they say are unconstitutional laws being proposed by the Legislature. Jim Jones, who is also a former chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court, announced on Monday that the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution will engage in various activities, including legal action if needed. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 560 words.

IDAHO BALLOT INITIATIVES

BOISE — The Idaho Senate on Monday approved legislation to make it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on ballots in a measure with urban vs. rural overtones. Senators voted 26-9 to send to the House the measure that backers say is needed to give rural voters more say in the process, noting the state is growing rapidly especially in urban areas. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 750 words.

OBIT-IRV-CROSS

PHILADELPHIA — Irv Cross, the former NFL defensive back who became the first Black man to work full-time as a sports analyst on national television, died Sunday. He was 81. The Philadelphia Eagles, the team Cross spent six of his nine NFL seasons with, said Cross’ son, Matthew, confirmed his father died near his home in Roseville, Minnesota. The cause of death was not provided. SENT: 370 words.

BIRD FEEDERS-SALMONELLA

LEWISTON — Idaho fish and wildlife officials are recommending that residents take down their backyard bird feeders or clean them frequently amid a salmonella outbreak that has infected songbirds across the western U.S. The outbreak has been reported along the west coast and as far inland as Idaho, the Lewiston Tribune reported Friday. SENT: 290 words.

ALSO:

LGBTQ+ DONATIONS-EXPANSION: Utah LGBTQ+ nonprofit group to expand after $4M donations

SUICIDE RATE: Declining Idaho suicide rate likely hurt by pandemic