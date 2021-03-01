Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Avalanche on northern Idaho’s Tiger Peak kills snowmobiler

WALLACE, Idaho (AP) — A snowmobiler has been killed in an avalanche on Tiger Peak in northern Idaho. Robert Wheelock, president of Silver Valley Search and Rescue, says search crews and the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to the avalanche at about 4 p.m. Saturday. Wheelock says rescuers located a male snowmobiler, who was equipped with an emergency beacon, buried in snow several hours later. Three snowmobiling companions were unhurt. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released. The avalanche occurred about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Wallace.

Some GOP state lawmakers help spread COVID-19 misinformation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican lawmakers have criticized governors’ emergency actions since the coronavirus outbreak began. Now that legislatures are back in session, a new type of pushback is taking root: misinformation. In their own comments or by inviting skeptics to testify at legislative hearings, GOP lawmakers from Alaska to Virginia are using their platforms to promote false information about the virus, steps needed to limit its spread and the vaccines that will pull the nation out of the pandemic. They have faced swift backlash in some cases, even getting censored online. That raises tough questions about how best to fight potentially dangerous misstatements while protecting free speech and people’s access to government.

Adamu scores 21 to lift Montana St. over Idaho 71-61

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Amin Adamu had 21 points as Montana State beat Idaho 71-61. Tanner Christensen led the Vandals with 12 points.

Seattle ups its outdoor dining game, Seahawks-style

SEATTLE (AP) — People looking to score a unique outdoor dining option during the pandemic can now make a run to the home of the Seattle Seahawks. A dining series called “Field to Table” kicked off this month at Lumen Field. It features four-course meals from local chefs, plus a view of the NFL stadium normally reserved for players and coaches. Tickets are $100 per person, plus tax and a service charge. Diners eat their meals under an open-sided tent on the field, near the north end zone. Event producer Sam Minkoff says the series’ original dates quickly sold out, but additional reservations will be available soon.

Legislature sends $175M rental assistance bill to governor

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Residents of Idaho could see millions of dollars in rental assistance during the pandemic if the governor signs a bill authorizing the spending. The Idaho Press reported that the Idaho Senate unanimously voted Thursday to approve the bill authorizing the spending of $175 million for rental assistance from funds the state was granted under the coronavirus relief bill signed into law in December by former President Donald Trump. The Idaho bill previously passed the House and will next head to Republican Gov. Brad Little for consideration. His spokeswoman, Marissa Morrison, said Little doesn’t comment on pending legislation before it reaches his office.

Mormon church gives $20M to help send vaccines globally

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is giving $20 million to help a program aimed at distributing coronavirus vaccines to poor countries around the world. The donation from the humanitarian arm of the Utah-based faith goes to UNICEF as part of the organization’s work with the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative. That program sent its long-awaited first deliveries this week to Ghana and Ivory Coast. Officials have hailed the initiative as the first time the world has delivered a highly sought-after vaccine to poor countries during an ongoing outbreak. But the effort has been hampered by limited global supply of doses.