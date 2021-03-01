Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GRAY WOLVES-CALIFORNIA

Wolf tracked near Yosemite park for first time in 100 years

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A young male wolf has been traveling near Yosemite National Park, the farthest south a wolf has been tracked in California in more than a century. Researchers have been monitoring the wolf dubbed OR-93 via his tracking collar and said the animal departed Oregon earlier this year, likely in search of a new territory. After trekking through Modoc County and crossing state highways 4 and 208, OR-93 recently moved into Mono County, just east of Yosemite. Officials say the animal is likely searching for a mate.

HARASSMENT SUIT

Portland lawsuit filed against doctor known for dance videos

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that an Oregon Health & Science University doctor known for dancing in his scrubs on social media sexually harassed a coworker at Portland’s Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The Oregonian reports the suit, filed late Friday in Portland, alleges Jason Campbell harassed a female social worker last year, including unwanted touching and sending sexually charged text messages. Campbell and his attorney, Kristin L. Olson, didn’t return phone, text and email messages from The Oregonian seeking comment. The suit says Campbell currently lives and works in Florida.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland protesters smash business windows, spray graffiti

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two people have been arrested after protesters sprayed graffiti and smashed windows at several businesses in Portland’s Pearl District. KOIN reports that dozens participated in the protest late Saturday. Social media posts suggested the gathering was organized to protest federal immigration policy. Protesters smashed windows at a Chipotle restaurant while customers were inside. Area residents shouted at the protesters from their balconies to “Go Home” as protesters were chanting that police “Go Home.”

STADIUM-OUTDOOR DINING

Seattle ups its outdoor dining game, Seahawks-style

SEATTLE (AP) — People looking to score a unique outdoor dining option during the pandemic can now make a run to the home of the Seattle Seahawks. A dining series called “Field to Table” kicked off this month at Lumen Field. It features four-course meals from local chefs, plus a view of the NFL stadium normally reserved for players and coaches. Tickets are $100 per person, plus tax and a service charge. Diners eat their meals under an open-sided tent on the field, near the north end zone. Event producer Sam Minkoff says the series’ original dates quickly sold out, but additional reservations will be available soon.

OREGON RANCHERS-GRAZING

Grazing rights rescinded for controversial Oregon ranchers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A senior adviser in the U.S. Department of Interior has rescinded a January Trump administration decision to grant grazing allotments to an Oregon ranching family whose members were convicted of arson in a court battle that triggered the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge by right-wing extremists. The memo Friday from the Interior secretary’s office found that the Trump administration hadn’t allowed for sufficient time to receive and consider public challenges to the permit for Hammond Ranches Inc. It directed the Bureau of Land Management to further consider the matter. Steven Hammond, co-owner of the ranch, and his father, Dwight, were both convicted of arson for setting fire to range land and sent to prison for mandatory five-year sentences.

OREGON

All Oregonians eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by July 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says all Oregonians who are 16 and older will be eligible to receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine no later than July 1. Brown said the next round of vaccine distribution will occur in multiple waves. The first wave, which will begin at the end of March, also includes seasonally-impacted frontline workers — such as migrant seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers — displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires, wildland firefighters, people living in low-income and congregate senior housing and Individuals experiencing houselessness.

NONUNANIMOUS ACQUITTALS-OREGON

Oregon high court affirms juries can acquit in split votes

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has upheld that a defendant can be acquitted by a nonunanimous verdict, months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that guilty verdicts must be unanimous. Legal experts say the decision Thursday keeps Oregon as the only state where split jury verdicts with 10 or 11 not guilty votes among a 12-member panel amount to an acquittal, not a hung jury. Defense lawyers hailed the decision, which erases doubts among trial judges about how the U.S. Supreme Court ruling applies in Oregon. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling settled a quirk of constitutional law that had allowed divided juries to convict in Louisiana and Oregon.

PORTLAND-NEIGHBHORHOOD GROUP

City permanently cuts funds to Portland neighborhood group

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland commissioner has decided to permanently cut funding from a neighborhood group after an audit had found that money had been mismanaged. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees the city’s civic life bureau, opted to remove funding from Southwest Neighborhoods Inc. The nonprofit first had its funding thrown into question last summer. City officials have said leaders of the group, which oversees 17 neighborhood associations in Southwest Portland, wouldn’t turn over boxes of financial documents that some members of the group believed could reveal financial misconduct.