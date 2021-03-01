Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON NATIONAL POPULAR VOTE

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s secretary of state, who as a lawmaker championed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, has joined the advisory board of a movement that is pushing states to adopt the one person-one vote system. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 320 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rita Fentress was worried she might get lost as she traveled down the unfamiliar forested, one-lane road in rural Tennessee in search of a coronavirus vaccine. Then the trees cleared and the Hickman County Agricultural Pavilion appeared. By Travis Loller, Jonathan Mattise and Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1000 words. With AP photos, videos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SEATTLE SCHOOLS

SEATTLE — The Seattle public teachers’ union has filed unfair labor practice complaints against the city school district over actions it took to try to return some students to classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic. SENT: 280 words.

IN BRIEF

HUMAN COMPOSTING BILL: Oregon could become 2nd state to permit human composting.

TEACHER SEX ABUSE SENTENCE: Ex-Eugene teacher who sexually abused teen sentenced.

DOUBLE FATAL SHOOTING: 2 killed in Saturday shooting at Portland strip club.

OFFICER INJURED: Officer injured after suspects in van ram patrol vehicle.

