WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

2-1-2

(two, one, two)

Hit 5

09-12-14-30-38

(nine, twelve, fourteen, thirty, thirty-eight)

Keno

03-04-08-11-18-20-22-25-26-30-34-36-45-49-54-55-61-63-72-73

(three, four, eight, eleven, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy-two, seventy-three)

Lotto

04-08-22-35-39-49

(four, eight, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-nine)

Match 4

01-16-20-23

(one, sixteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $123 million