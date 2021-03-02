BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Public school teachers in Washington state continue to resist returning to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the urging of Gov. Jay Inslee. SENT: 340 words.

SALEM, Mass. — A second panel from American artist Jacob Lawrence’s sweeping series “Struggle: From the History of the American People” that has been hidden from public view for decades has been located, the Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts announced Tuesday. The painting will now join nearly 30 of the Black artist’s other works painted in the 1950s for the last two stops of a national tour in Seattle and Washington, D.C., museum officials said. SENT: 410 words. With AP photos.

Yusei Kikuchi is about to begin his third season in the majors pitching for the Seattle Mariners and it’s going to be the most important one because of the structure of his contract. By Tim Booth. SENT: 680 words. With AP photos.

The latest World Golf Championship event has gone to nine venues with five title names since it began in 1999. What hasn’t changed is a field that pulls in players from all over the world, some of whom have next to no name recognition. SENT: 1210 words. With AP photos.

SEATTLE US ATTORNEY: Longtime prosecutor named acting U.S. attorney in Seattle.

SNOWBANK BODY CHARGES: 2 charged in teen’s death; body found in snowbank.

BICYCLIST KILLED SENTENCE: Man who hit, killed bicyclist gets 9-years prison

FATAL SHOOTING TEEN: Teen fatally shot in Renton; suspect has not been caught. sentence.