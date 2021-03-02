Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate panel of lawmakers has approved a new version of a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into session. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday voted 5-3 to send the joint resolution to the full Senate. A similar resolution passed the House in January with the two-thirds majority needed for constitutional amendments. But it appeared to go too far for senators. Under that version, special sessions called by lawmakers would not have been limited to topics decided ahead of the sessions . The new version would have those limits. Lawmakers opposed to the original version feared that the Legislature would become a fulltime operation.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s suicide rate dropped steeply before the pandemic, but the trend may have reversed in 2020. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Idaho had the biggest drop of any state from 2018 to 2019. The decline came after Idaho’s worst reported year for suicide deaths in 2018. Idaho’s 2019 figures still put the state in the top 10 in the U.S. for age-adjusted suicide rates. George Austin of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline said 2020 figures could be due in large part to the pandemic, which has caused isolation, job loss, death of loved ones and relationship difficulties.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate has approved legislation to make it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on ballots. Senators voted 26-9 to send the measure to the House. Backers say it’s needed to give rural voters more say in the process. Opponents say the measure violates the Idaho Constitution because it makes getting initiatives on ballots nearly impossible, giving a single district veto power. Current rules require signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of 18 legislative districts in 18 months. The proposed law would change that to requiring 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho districts in 18 months.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two former Idaho attorneys general and a former deputy attorney general have formed a group to fight what they say are unconstitutional laws being proposed by the Legislature. Jim Jones, who is also a former chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court, announced on Monday that the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution will engage in various activities, including legal action if needed. The group says a bill to make ballot initiatives nearly impossible, another to limit a governor’s ability to respond to emergencies and others removing the attorney general’s office as the primary defender of state agencies are unconstitutional.