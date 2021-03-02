Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say they expect to receive 34,000 doses of the recently approved, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week. Currently, the two vaccines that Oregon has — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — both have reported efficacy rates around 95%, require two doses and need ultra-cold storage. Johnson & Johnson’s is a single-dose vaccine and can be stored in a refrigerator for months, but has a lower efficacy rate. While officials say they are excited for the Johnson & Johnson doses, they anticipate that less will be available in the next few weeks following this week’s initial allocation.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who as a lawmaker championed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, has joined the advisory board of a movement that is pushing states to adopt the one person-one vote system. She’s now advising National Popular Vote, a non-profit dedicated to advancing the compact. The movement needs 270 Electoral College votes for a national popular vote to be adopted in America. It already has secured 196 and aims to gain more this year. Under the current system, each state’s electoral votes go to the candidate who won the popular vote in that state. Nebraska and Maine are the only exceptions.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Questions about how a limited supply of vaccine should be distributed have now found a new focus in rural America. As the unprecedented campaign to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans continues, those in some rural areas say they are getting slighted in favor of urban centers. At the same time, city dwellers in some states are traveling hours to score the vaccine in tiny towns and remote villages, sparking conflicts that play on the existing partisan divides worsened by the pandemic.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A bill before the Oregon Legislature would make it the second state to allow human composting as an alternative to traditional burial or cremation. KOIN reports House bill 2574, sponsored by Reps. Pam Marsh and Brian L. Clem, would allow bodies to be disposed of by alternative processes including natural organic reduction. It’s an accelerated decomposition process that turns bodies into soil within weeks. A public hearing for the bill was set for Monday afternoon in the House Committee on Business and Labor. Almost 100 people had submitted written testimony as of Monday, overwhelmingly in support of the bill. Washington became the first state to allow natural organic reduction in 2020.