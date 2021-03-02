Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — A man believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel while coming down from meth and who struck and killed a bicyclist on Bethel Burley Road was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide. Thomas Johnson of Tacoma died on May 9, 2020, after being struck from behind by Shawn Damschen. He had drifted over the fog line. Damschen continued driving for about a mile, dragging Johnson’s BMC road bicycle beneath his vehicle. When he finally stopped, Damschen was seen trying to dislodge the bicycle. He said he thought he hit a mailbox.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A teenager was gunned down in Renton, leading authorities to search for a suspect who fled from the deadly shooting. The Renton Police Department says a 17-year-old was shot and killed on North 4th Street just before 7:45 p.m. Monday. Emergency crews set up a perimeter and closed nearby roads for the homicide investigation. Authorities are unclear what led up to the homicide. The suspect has not been caught.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state is expected this week to surpass 5,000 deaths from the coronavirus, almost exactly one year after the first known virus death was recorded in the U.S. The state reported 475 new confirmed cases and 13 more deaths Monday, which brought its totals to 339,773 known infections and 4,969 deaths from the virus. The first confirmed coronavirus death in Washington — and the U.S. — was announced on Feb. 29, 2020. The Seattle Times reported that state health officials are hopeful due to a recent consistent decline in deaths that’s been buoyed by the scaling up of vaccinations against the virus.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle public teachers’ union has filed unfair labor practice complaints against the city school district over actions it took to try to return some students to classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic. Seattle Public Schools is the state’s largest district and its approximately 47,000 students haven’t had access to in-person learning in almost a year. The Seattle Times reports that on Sunday the Seattle Education Association filed three complaints with the state’s Public Employment Relations Commission alleging the district interfered with the rights of employees to collectively bargain working conditions, violating two state statutes.