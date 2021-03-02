Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 23 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Robert Covington had a season-high 21 points and 10 rebounds while Carmelo Anthony added 29 points off the bench for the Blazers, who got off to a sluggish start but led by as many as 19 points in the final quarter. LaMelo Ball had 30 points for the Hornets, who have not won in Portland since March 2008

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 22 points, Eugene Omoruyi added 21 and Oregon ended Arizona’s season with an 80-69 win. The Wildcats self-imposed a one-year postseason ban, including the Pac-12 tournament, following a NCAA investigation. The Ducks, in the midst of seven games in 13 days to finish the season because of COVID-19 makeups, have won three straight and 8 of 9. They were 8 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half, shot 57% (12 of 21) overall in the second half and finished 18 of 22 from the foul line with just seven turnovers. James Okinjo scored 19 points for Arizona.

SEATTLE (AP) — Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird has re-signed with the Seattle Storm for what will be her 20th season with the team. Bird’s signing has been expected all offseason but seemed to be delayed while the team figured out the rest of its roster. The 11-time All-Star has spent her entire WNBA career with the Storm after being the No. 1 pick by the franchise in 2002. The 40-year-old Bird is coming off another championship season after Seattle won its fourth title playing in the WNBA bubble in Florida.

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan finally broke the stranglehold of Gonzaga and Baylor atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, taking advantage of the Bears’ loss at Kansas to leap into the No. 2 spot behind the Bulldogs. Illinois climbed one spot to fourth and Iowa gave the Big Ten three teams in the top five. West Virginia continued its steady climb, up four spots to No. 6 after its third straight win. Ohio State fell three spots to seventh after losing to the Hawkeyes. Alabama, Houston and Villanova rounded out the top 10. Oklahoma State, Purdue and Colorado joined the poll while Southern California, Tennessee and Missouri dropped out.