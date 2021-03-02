ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:5 Star Draw
05-19-36-44-45
(five, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five)Mega Millions
04-08-13-34-64, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(four, eight, thirteen, thirty-four, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)Pick 3 Day
0-4-6
(zero, four, six)Pick 3 Night
8-2-4
(eight, two, four)Pick 4 Day
5-2-4-9
(five, two, four, nine)Pick 4 Night
8-2-9-7
(eight, two, nine, seven)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $123 million
Comments