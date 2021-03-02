ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Star Draw

05-19-36-44-45

(five, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five)

Mega Millions

04-08-13-34-64, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(four, eight, thirteen, thirty-four, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Pick 3 Day

0-4-6

(zero, four, six)

Pick 3 Night

8-2-4

(eight, two, four)

Pick 4 Day

5-2-4-9

(five, two, four, nine)

Pick 4 Night

8-2-9-7

(eight, two, nine, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $123 million