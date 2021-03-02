Idaho Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Tuesday, Mar. 02 9:00 AM Idaho Natural Resources Conservation Service holds State Technical Advisory Committee meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/site/national/home/

Contacts: Mindi Rambo, Natural Resources Conservation Service, mindi.rambo@usda.gov, 1 208 378 5720

Tuesday, Mar. 02 9:00 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts AARP telephone town hall on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Idaho

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Participants can join AARP telephone town hall by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Mar. 02 2:30 PM Idaho Department of Health and Welfare holds coronavirus vaccine media briefing (virtual) – Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) holds media briefing about the status of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in Idaho, with DHW Director Dave Jeppesen, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Dr Christine Hahn and Idaho Immunization Program manager Sarah Leeds

Weblinks: http://www.healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/Home/tabid/55/Default.aspx, https://twitter.com/IDHW

Contacts: Niki Forbing-Orr, IDHW PIO, ForbingN@dhw.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0668

Members of the working media who would like to participate should RSVP in email to Zachary Clark, Zachary.Clark@dhw.idaho.gov, before 12 PM Tuesday. The general public can join the briefing in listen/watch-only mode by selecting this link: https://idhw.webex.com/idhw/onstage/g.php?MTID=e1fa1bfb68a9caac7e473bbd023a616e6

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Mar. 03 8:00 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little attends Idaho Press Club’s “Breakfast” with the Governor (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Participants can register here: https://bit.ly/2ZW0A7e

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Mar. 03 6:00 PM Idaho DEQ holds public informational meeting on draft air quality permit to construct for Midas Gold (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.deq.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdahoDEQ

Contacts: Anna McGeehan, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Anna.McGeehan@deq.idaho.gov, 1 208 373 0427

To request a link to the virtual meeting please email Darrin Pampaian at darrin.pampaian@deq.idaho.gov

Thursday, Mar. 04 6:00 PM Idaho Day (virtual) – 2021 Idaho Day, spearheaded by the Idaho State Historical Society * Held virtually

Weblinks: http://history.idaho.gov/

Contacts: Amber Beierle, Idaho State Historical Society, amber.beierle@ishs.idaho.gov , 1 208 334 2844

Attendance is free, but be sure to register now https://zoom.us/webinar/register/1716123082115/WN_Wv5olXCOSuuZqyr5vuKFDg