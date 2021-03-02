Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon to receive 34,000 doses of new COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say they expect to receive 34,000 doses of the recently approved, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week. Currently, the two vaccines that Oregon has — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — both have reported efficacy rates around 95%, require two doses and need ultra-cold storage. Johnson & Johnson’s is a single-dose vaccine and can be stored in a refrigerator for months, but has a lower efficacy rate. While officials say they are excited for the Johnson & Johnson doses, they anticipate that less will be available in the next few weeks following this week’s initial allocation.

OREGON-NATIONAL POPULAR VOTE

Oregon Secretary of State to push for national popular vote

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who as a lawmaker championed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, has joined the advisory board of a movement that is pushing states to adopt the one person-one vote system. She’s now advising National Popular Vote, a non-profit dedicated to advancing the compact. The movement needs 270 Electoral College votes for a national popular vote to be adopted in America. It already has secured 196 and aims to gain more this year. Under the current system, each state’s electoral votes go to the candidate who won the popular vote in that state. Nebraska and Maine are the only exceptions.

BC-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Tensions over vaccine equity pit rural against urban America

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Questions about how a limited supply of vaccine should be distributed have now found a new focus in rural America. As the unprecedented campaign to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans continues, those in some rural areas say they are getting slighted in favor of urban centers. At the same time, city dwellers in some states are traveling hours to score the vaccine in tiny towns and remote villages, sparking conflicts that play on the existing partisan divides worsened by the pandemic.

HUMAN COMPOSTING BILL

Oregon could become 2nd state to permit human composting

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A bill before the Oregon Legislature would make it the second state to allow human composting as an alternative to traditional burial or cremation. KOIN reports House bill 2574, sponsored by Reps. Pam Marsh and Brian L. Clem, would allow bodies to be disposed of by alternative processes including natural organic reduction. It’s an accelerated decomposition process that turns bodies into soil within weeks. A public hearing for the bill was set for Monday afternoon in the House Committee on Business and Labor. Almost 100 people had submitted written testimony as of Monday, overwhelmingly in support of the bill. Washington became the first state to allow natural organic reduction in 2020.

HUSBAND KILLS WIFE SENTENCE

Man who killed wife, tried to kill step-daughter sentenced

COQUILLE, Ore. (AP) — Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier say a man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife in North Bend in 2018 was sentenced to 26 years in prison for that and other crimes. The World reports Judge Martin Stone sentenced Glen Frank Mason IV on Friday to 10 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter in the death of Leslie Mason. In addition, Mason was sentenced to over seven years in prison for the attempted murder of his step-daughter, Lindsay Pease. Mason also was sentenced for unlawful use of a weapon for shooting at two people when Mason fled the scene. Mason pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this month.

TEACHER-SEX ABUSE SENTENCE

Ex-Eugene teacher who sexually abused teen sentenced

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a former Eugene elementary school teacher who sexually abused a teenager has been sentenced to federal prison. Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott Erik Asphaug says William Hamann was sentenced on Monday to 13 years in federal prison, ten years supervised release and ordered to pay restitution to the victim. Court documents say on several occasions starting in 2018 Hamann paid a minor female for oral sex and recorded her performing the sex acts. Hamann was arrested in July 2019, when he came to meet the minor a fourth time. In January, Hamann pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child.

DOUBLE FATAL SHOOTING

2 killed in Saturday shooting at Portland strip club

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say two people were shot and killed at a Southeast Portland strip club over the weekend. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland police responded about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of two people shot at the Acropolis Steakhouse. Police say medical personnel arrived at the club and found one man dead. Police say another man was taken to a hospital and died Sunday. Neither victim was identified and no information about who shot the men or what happened before the shooting was released. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

OFFICER INJURED

Officer injured after suspects in van ram patrol vehicle

TOUTLE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in southwest Washington suffered serious injuries after two people in a stolen van rammed a patrol vehicle. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s office said the officer from Castle Rock tried to pull over the suspect vehicle near the community of Toutle around midnight Sunday. The driver of the van struck the police vehicle twice, officials said, and the officer shot at the suspects, though no one was hit. The driver and a passenger fled the scene but were later caught. The sheriff’s office says the officer on Monday was being treated for a spinal fracture.