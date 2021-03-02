Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BICYCLIST KILLED-SENTENCING

Man who hit, killed bicyclist gets 9-years prison sentence

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — A man believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel while coming down from meth and who struck and killed a bicyclist on Bethel Burley Road was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide. Thomas Johnson of Tacoma died on May 9, 2020, after being struck from behind by Shawn Damschen. He had drifted over the fog line. Damschen continued driving for about a mile, dragging Johnson’s BMC road bicycle beneath his vehicle. When he finally stopped, Damschen was seen trying to dislodge the bicycle. He said he thought he hit a mailbox.

FATAL SHOOTING-TEEN

Teen fatally shot in Renton; suspect has not been caught

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A teenager was gunned down in Renton, leading authorities to search for a suspect who fled from the deadly shooting. The Renton Police Department says a 17-year-old was shot and killed on North 4th Street just before 7:45 p.m. Monday. Emergency crews set up a perimeter and closed nearby roads for the homicide investigation. Authorities are unclear what led up to the homicide. The suspect has not been caught.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington state to surpass 5K coronavirus deaths

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state is expected this week to surpass 5,000 deaths from the coronavirus, almost exactly one year after the first known virus death was recorded in the U.S. The state reported 475 new confirmed cases and 13 more deaths Monday, which brought its totals to 339,773 known infections and 4,969 deaths from the virus. The first confirmed coronavirus death in Washington — and the U.S. — was announced on Feb. 29, 2020. The Seattle Times reported that state health officials are hopeful due to a recent consistent decline in deaths that’s been buoyed by the scaling up of vaccinations against the virus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE SCHOOLS

Seattle teachers’ union balks at school return plan

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle public teachers’ union has filed unfair labor practice complaints against the city school district over actions it took to try to return some students to classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic. Seattle Public Schools is the state’s largest district and its approximately 47,000 students haven’t had access to in-person learning in almost a year. The Seattle Times reports that on Sunday the Seattle Education Association filed three complaints with the state’s Public Employment Relations Commission alleging the district interfered with the rights of employees to collectively bargain working conditions, violating two state statutes.

OFFICER INJURED

Officer injured after suspects in van ram patrol vehicle

TOUTLE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in southwest Washington suffered serious injuries after two people in a stolen van rammed a patrol vehicle. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s office said the officer from Castle Rock tried to pull over the suspect vehicle near the community of Toutle around midnight Sunday. The driver of the van struck the police vehicle twice, officials said, and the officer shot at the suspects, though no one was hit. The driver and a passenger fled the scene but were later caught. The sheriff’s office says the officer on Monday was being treated for a spinal fracture.

BOY SHOT-FATHER ARRESTED

4-year-old boy shot in the head and father arrested

OTHELLO, Wash. (AP) — A 4-year-old shot in the head in Othello, Washington, has died and his father was arrested. Felipe Tapia-Perez was booked into the Adams County Jail on investigation of second-degree manslaughter, possession of a stolen gun and alien in possession of a firearm. That’s according to Othello police. Tapia-Perez told investigators on Saturday that he accidentally fired the gun, striking his 4-year-old son in the head. The family drove the boy to a hospital and the child was to be flown to a Spokane hospital. It was not clear Sunday if he died before he could be transferred. Officials say Tapia-Perez was cooperating with police.

FATAL SHOOTING

Man arrested after fatal shooting in Parkland

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A man was found dead after a shooting in Parkland, south of Tacoma, on Sunday night. Deputies were called to Street South just before midnight for a report of gunfire, according to Sgt. Darren Moss with the King County Sheriff’s Office. The suspected shooter has been arrested. Deputies are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Gov. Inslee signs relief bill waiving liquor license fees

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a bill that waives certain annual liquor license fees for restaurants, breweries, wineries and other venues hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Inslee tweeted that he signed the bill on Sunday. He says the one-time waivers will provide some financial relief “while we work to get them back to capacity.” KXLY-TV reports the licenses can cost from just over $100 for beer and wine specialty shops to more than $2,200 for restaurants serving beer, wine and spirits. License fee waivers go into effect in April.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TRIBES-FEDERAL-RECOGNITION

Pandemic leaves tribes without US recognition at higher risk

As COVID-19 disproportionately affects Native American communities, many tribal leaders say the pandemic poses particular risks to tribes without federal recognition. Lacking a political relationship with the United States means those tribes are denied federal coronavirus relief funding for state, local and tribal governments. Without federal funding, tribal leaders say they are less-equipped to prevent infections and curb the significant economic toll the pandemic has had on their communities. Tribes seeking federal recognition also face a long, expensive process that makes the designation often feel out of reach.

STADIUM-OUTDOOR DINING

Seattle ups its outdoor dining game, Seahawks-style

SEATTLE (AP) — People looking to score a unique outdoor dining option during the pandemic can now make a run to the home of the Seattle Seahawks. A dining series called “Field to Table” kicked off this month at Lumen Field. It features four-course meals from local chefs, plus a view of the NFL stadium normally reserved for players and coaches. Tickets are $100 per person, plus tax and a service charge. Diners eat their meals under an open-sided tent on the field, near the north end zone. Event producer Sam Minkoff says the series’ original dates quickly sold out, but additional reservations will be available soon.