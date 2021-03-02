Nordstrom: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) _ Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $33 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $690 million, or $4.39 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $10.72 billion.

Nordstrom shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 3%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $37.58, a rise of 9% in the last 12 months.

