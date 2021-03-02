AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 02.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 02 9:00 AM Oregon Moms Demand Action launch annual advocacy day – Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action hold a virtual event to kick off their annual advocacy day. Speakers include Oregon state Rep. Dacia Grayber and Moms Demand volunteer leaders Brandy Steelhammer, Rachel Saslow, and Hope Williams

Weblinks: http://everytown.org, https://twitter.com/everytown

Contacts: Everytown for Gun Safety Press, press@everytown.org

Email sharris@everytown.org for more details on joining the virtual advocacy day

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 02 10:00 AM BPC discussion on energy innovation with bipartisan Reps. David McKinley and Kurt Schrader (virtual) – ‘Advancing the Energy Transition with Innovation and a Clean Energy Standard’ Bipartisan Policy Center online event, with Republican Rep. David McKinley and Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader discussing their legislative priorities and upcoming opportunities for spurring energy innovation and reducing power sector carbon emissions. Followed by panel discussion with Xcel Energy Energy and Environmental Policy Director Jeff Lyng, AFL-CIO Industrial Union Council Executive Director Brad Markell, and American Clean Power Association CEO Heather Zichal

Weblinks: http://www.bipartisanpolicy.org, https://twitter.com/BPC_Bipartisan

Contacts: BPC events, events@bipartisanpolicy.org

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 02 1:00 PM House Dems discuss American Rescue Plan with regional reporters – Democratic Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, Ted Lieu, John Garamendi, and Jared Huffman discuss the passage of the American Rescue Plan, via video press call for California and Oregon reporters

Weblinks: http://bonamici.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepBonamici

Contacts: Natalie Crofts, Office of Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, Natalie.Crofts@mail.house.gov, 1 202 754 1649

https://ushr.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_iAq2RclOQnuD2aNK6f_jxg

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 04 FLIR Systems Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/

Contacts: Lasse Glassen, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investors@flir.com, 1 424 238 6249