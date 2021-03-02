Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 3:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK BRAZIL VARIANT

SALEM, Ore. — The Brazilian variant of the coronavirus has emerged in Oregon, the first known such case on the U.S. West Coast, medical authorities said Tuesday. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 280 words.

WAVE ENERGY PROJECT

Federal energy regulators have given Oregon State University initial approval for a groundbreaking wave energy testing facility off the coast. SENT: 240 words.

STATE PUBLIC SAFETY HEAD

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has appointed a retired FBI agent to head the state’s police safety certification and training agency. SENT: 320 words.

IN BRIEF

HOMELESS CAMP KILLING: Police release name of man killed at homeless encampment.

The AP-Portland, Ore.