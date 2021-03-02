UCLA, Oregon meet in conference play

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UCLA (17-6, 13-4) vs. Oregon (17-5, 12-4)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA visits Oregon in a Pac-12 matchup. UCLA fell short in a 70-61 game at Colorado on Saturday. Oregon is coming off an 80-69 home win over Arizona on Monday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell have led the Bruins. Jaquez has averaged 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while Campbell has put up 10.8 points and 5.6 assists per game. The Ducks have been led by seniors Eugene Omoruyi and Chris Duarte. Omoruyi has averaged 17 points and 5.4 rebounds while Duarte has put up 15.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JAIME: Jaquez has connected on 37.5 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also converted 64.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Oregon has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 73.3 points while giving up 65.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bruins have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Ducks. Oregon has an assist on 36 of 80 field goals (45 percent) over its past three matchups while UCLA has assists on 38 of 79 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon has made 8.1 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among Pac-12 teams. The Ducks have averaged 9.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

