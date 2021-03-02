Utah seeks revenge on Oregon State

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon State (13-11, 10-9) vs. Utah (10-11, 7-10)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State goes for the season sweep over Utah after winning the previous matchup in Corvallis. The teams last played on Feb. 18, when the Beavers outshot Utah from the field 44.3 percent to 38.5 percent and had eight fewer turnovers on the way to a 74-56 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Oregon State’s Ethan Thompson, Warith Alatishe and Zach Reichle have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Beavers points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Thompson has had his hand in 44 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Utah is 0-9 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 10-2 when it scores at least 71.

WINNING WHEN: Utah is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Runnin’ Utes are 4-11 when opponents score more than 62 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah has averaged only 63.6 points per game over its last five games. The Runnin’ Utes have given up 70.2 points per game over that stretch.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com