Washington Daybook
Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 02.
Tuesday, Mar. 02 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Finance and Housing Committee meeting (virtual)
Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov
Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov
Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.
Tuesday, Mar. 02 9:30 AM King County Council votes on banning ‘Zoom-bombing’ of substance abuse meetings – King County Council Law and Justice Committee votes on a legislation that would make it illegal to ‘Zoom-bomb’ meetings for recovery, mental health and behavioral health groups
Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov
Contacts: Daniel DeMay, King County Council, daniel.demay@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 3767
watch/listen live on KCTV
Tuesday, Mar. 02 9:45 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits school to see how a return to in-classroom learning is working for students and educators, Phantom Lake Elementary School, 1050 160th Ave SE, Bellevue (9:45 AM PST) and takes action on ‘H.B. 1121’ and ‘H.B. 1131’ (3:45 PM PST)
Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee
Contacts: Governor Inslee’s Communications Office, 1 360 902 4136
bill action not public
UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Mar. 02 2:00 PM Senate Dem leadership media availability – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Majority Whip Dick Durbin, Assistant Majority Leader Patty Murray, and Democratic Policy & Communications Committee (DPCC) Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow hold media availability
Location: Senate Radio/TV Gallery (S-325), U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC
Weblinks: http://www.democrats.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenateDems
Contacts: Justin Goodman, Sen. Chuck Schumer press, Press@schumer.senate.gov
Tuesday, Mar. 02 Nordstrom Q4 2020 earnings – Nordstrom Q4 2020 earnings, for the department store chain
Weblinks: http://shop.nordstrom.com/, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom
Contacts: Jennifer Tice Walker, Nordstrom media, nordstrompr@nordstrom.com
CORPORATE DATA
Tuesday, Mar. 02 4:45 PM Nordstrom: Q4 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast
Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=93295&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom
Contacts: Les Morris, Simon Property Group, 1 317 263 7711
Tuesday, Mar. 02 PACCAR Inc: Q1 2021 Dividend payment date
Weblinks: http://www.paccar.com/investors/investor_resources.asp
Contacts: Ken Hastings, PACCAR Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@paccar.com, 1 425 468 7530
Tuesday, Mar. 02 Nordstrom: Q4 2020 Results
Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=93295&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom
Contacts: Rob Campbell, Nordstrom Investor Relations, 1 206 233 6550
Thursday, Mar. 04 Costco Q2 2021 earnings – Costco Wholesale Corporation Q2 2021 earnings, for the nation’s largest warehouse club chain
Weblinks: http://www.costco.com
Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203
CORPORATE DATA
Thursday, Mar. 04 2:00 PM Costco Wholesale Corp: Q2 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast
Weblinks: https://investor.costco.com/index.php/events
Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203
Thursday, Mar. 04 February Sales
Weblinks: https://investor.costco.com/index.php/events
Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203
Thursday, Mar. 04 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q2 2021 Results
Weblinks: https://investor.costco.com/index.php/events
Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203
Thursday, Mar. 04 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q4 2020 Ex-dividend date
Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY
Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345
