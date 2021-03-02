AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 02.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 02 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Finance and Housing Committee meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 02 9:30 AM King County Council votes on banning ‘Zoom-bombing’ of substance abuse meetings – King County Council Law and Justice Committee votes on a legislation that would make it illegal to ‘Zoom-bomb’ meetings for recovery, mental health and behavioral health groups

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Daniel DeMay, King County Council, daniel.demay@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 3767

watch/listen live on KCTV

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 02 9:45 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits school to see how a return to in-classroom learning is working for students and educators, Phantom Lake Elementary School, 1050 160th Ave SE, Bellevue (9:45 AM PST) and takes action on ‘H.B. 1121’ and ‘H.B. 1131’ (3:45 PM PST)

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Governor Inslee’s Communications Office, 1 360 902 4136

bill action not public

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Mar. 02 2:00 PM Senate Dem leadership media availability – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Majority Whip Dick Durbin, Assistant Majority Leader Patty Murray, and Democratic Policy & Communications Committee (DPCC) Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow hold media availability

Location: Senate Radio/TV Gallery (S-325), U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.democrats.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenateDems

Contacts: Justin Goodman, Sen. Chuck Schumer press, Press@schumer.senate.gov

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 02 Nordstrom Q4 2020 earnings – Nordstrom Q4 2020 earnings, for the department store chain

Weblinks: http://shop.nordstrom.com/, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Jennifer Tice Walker, Nordstrom media, nordstrompr@nordstrom.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 02 4:45 PM Nordstrom: Q4 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=93295&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Les Morris, Simon Property Group, 1 317 263 7711

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 02 PACCAR Inc: Q1 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.paccar.com/investors/investor_resources.asp

Contacts: Ken Hastings, PACCAR Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@paccar.com, 1 425 468 7530

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 02 Nordstrom: Q4 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=93295&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/Nordstrom

Contacts: Rob Campbell, Nordstrom Investor Relations, 1 206 233 6550

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 04 Costco Q2 2021 earnings – Costco Wholesale Corporation Q2 2021 earnings, for the nation’s largest warehouse club chain

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 04 2:00 PM Costco Wholesale Corp: Q2 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.costco.com/index.php/events

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 04 February Sales

Weblinks: https://investor.costco.com/index.php/events

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 04 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q2 2021 Results

Weblinks: https://investor.costco.com/index.php/events

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 04 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q4 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345