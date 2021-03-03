Barrett: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) _ Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.2 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share.

The human resources management company posted revenue of $233.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.8 million, or $4.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.92 billion.

Barrett shares have increased 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $74.50, a climb of 29% in the last 12 months.

