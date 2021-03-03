BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DEPUTY SUSPENDED-BLACK TEENS POST

SEATTLE — A member of King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht’s command staff was suspended for a day without pay after Capt. Todd Miller made a “very offensive and racist” Facebook post. SENT: 380 words.

PARLER AMAZON LAWSUIT

SEATTLE — Parler, the right-wing friendly social network that was forced offline after supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, has filed a new lawsuit against Amazon. SENT: 340 words.

NORDSTORM SALES DOWN

SEATTLE— Nordstrom’s net sales fell 20% in its November-through-January fourth quarter as the winter wave of the coronavirus pandemic roiled the nation’s economy, but the overall drop was cushioned by the retailer’s digital sales, which increased 24% year-over-year to account for more than half of the total. SENT: 270 words.

IN BRIEF

WOMAN KILLED POLITICAL SIGN: Woman charged with murder of woman over political sign.

VIRUS OUTBREAK J&J VACCINE: Multi-state review group authorizes J&J vaccine.

BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE: Avalanche strikes Cascades backcountry, no injuries reported

WASHINGTON SNOWPACK: High snowpack in WA mountains following February storms.

SEATTLE SHOOTING: Man seriously injured in North Seattle shooting.