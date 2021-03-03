Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The House has passed a bill that would halt all public funding to any entities that advise women about their abortion options. Lawmakers on Tuesday voted 55-14 to send to the Senate the bill supporters say would stop some women from obtaining abortions. It allows exceptions for hospitals, cases where the mother’s life is in danger and cases involving Medicaid, which are governed by federal law. Opponents say it would stop many women from getting cancer screenings, birth control and other health care by shutting down providers like Planned Parenthood. Some lawmakers opposed the legislation because it didn’t outright ban all abortions.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man authorities say vandalized a Spokane, Washington, synagogue last month ha spleaded not guilty. The Spokesman-Review reports Raymond “Ray” Bryant told police he had spray-painted swastikas on the temple and defaced the Holocaust Memorial there in an effort to recruit more white supremacists for his organization. The 44-year-old pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a single charge of malicious harassment with threats. According to court documents, Bryant initially told police he had not been to the synagogue but, after some conversation with an officer, said he had been there and hoped to get media attention for his national Nazi organization. Judge Julie McKay scheduled Bryant’s trial for April 26.

UNDATED (AP) — Texas has become the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a rapidly growing movement by governors and other leaders across the U.S. to loosen COVID-19 restrictions despite alarmed pleas from health officials not to let down their guard yet. The governors of Michigan and Louisiana likewise announced they are easing up on bars, restaurants and other businesses Tuesday, as did the mayor of San Francisco. U.S. cases have plunged more than 70% over the past two months from an average of nearly 250,000 new infections a day, while average deaths per day have plummeted about 40% since mid-January. But the two curves have leveled off abruptly in the past several days and have even risen slightly.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to prohibit mask mandates by government entities in Idaho has been introduced. The House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday cleared the way for a potential hearing on the bill put forward by a dozen conservative lawmakers. Republican Rep. Karey Hanks says requiring healthy individuals to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and other diseases can cause physical and emotional harm. Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such orders in place. Officials report that the coronavirus has infected more than 170,000 Idaho residents and killed nearly 1,900.