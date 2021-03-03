Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A coronavirus variant from Brazil has emerged in Oregon. Medical authorities in Douglas County, Oregon, said the sample was sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the end of January. The Oregon officials say they received the results Monday night that showed the P.1 variant. They said it appears to be related to business travel between the U.S. and Brazil. The variant, which was originally detected in Manaus, Brazil, appears to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain. It can potentially be contracted by someone who was already infected or who has been vaccinated.

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A former UPS driver who pleaded guilty to shootings that injured a woman and damaged vehicles along Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. The Mail Tribune reports Kenneth Ayers, of Roseburg, was sentenced Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court for three counts of attempted murder, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of reckless endangerment, and four counts of criminal mischief. Ayers pleaded guilty to the charges last week. From May to August 2020, multiple drivers reported to authorities that their vehicles had sustained damage from bullets. Last August a woman was shot and injured while driving. Ayers declined to speak at sentencing.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal energy regulators have given Oregon State University initial approval for a groundbreaking wave energy testing facility off the coast. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the PacWave South project is designed to facilitate and accelerate the development of wave energy technology. The technology harnesses the motion of the ocean to generate electricity. Oregon is considered to have a high potential for wave energy generation – far higher by coastal area than Washington or California. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a license to the project on Monday, but another review period must pass before OSU gets final approval.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has appointed a retired FBI agent to head the state’s police safety certification and training agency. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jerry Granderson will start as director of the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training on March 22. The appointment comes at a time when police training and certification is under heightened scrutiny amid a social movement to reform law enforcement in the wake of the May 2020 killing of George Floyd. The agency director oversees an agency budget of more than $55 million and works with a board to develop training and certification/licensing standards for more than 41,000 public and private safety professionals.