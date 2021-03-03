Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in North Seattle. Seattle police received reports of gunfire around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on Midvale Avenue North. When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center. His condition was unclear as of Tuesday afternoon. Officers later found two vehicles and a nearby building were also damaged by gunfire. No further information was immediately available.

SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom’s net sales fell 20% in its November-through-January fourth quarter as the winter wave of the coronavirus pandemic roiled the nation’s economy. But the Seattle-based company says the overall drop was cushioned by the retailer’s digital sales. Those sales increased 24% year-over-year to account for more than half of the total. Nordstrom says its quarterly net revenues were $3.64 billion. That’s down $893 million from the same period in fiscal 2019. Profit for the usually robust holiday quarter was a slender $33 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with $193 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that following President Joe Biden’s direction to states to prioritize vaccinating teachers, preK-12 educators, school staff and licensed childcare workers have been added to the current vaccination tier that includes all people 65 years and those 50 and older who live in multigenerational households. The news comes as some public school teachers in the continue to resist returning to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the governor’s urging. Educators in Renton voted not to return to in-person teaching, with KIRO-TV reporting the Renton School District had planned for preschool, kindergarten and self-contained elementary special education teachers to return to school classrooms on Wednesday.

SEATTLE (AP) — A senior manager at Amazon.com Inc. has sued the commerce giant, claiming she was paid less than similar qualified white peers and that executives used racial stereotypes to justify denying her promotion opportunities. The Seattle Times reported that the federal lawsuit was filed Monday by Charlotte Newman, a Black woman who works in Washington, D.C., for Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud-computing division. Amazon is investigating the new allegations included in this lawsuit, saying the claims made by Newman do not reflect the company’s values and the company does not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind.