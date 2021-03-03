Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi is about to begin his third season in the majors pitching for the Seattle Mariners and it’s going to be the most important one because of the structure of his contract. Kikuchi could be with Seattle through the 2025 season if the team picks up his option after this season. That would guarantee him a huge pay day. But Kikuchi knows he must prove he’s worth it for the Mariners to commit that kind of money and a spot in the rotation moving forward.

UNDATED (AP) — Stanford has long been one of the country’s dominant programs but this is the first time in seven seasons the Cardinal come into the Pac-12 Conference tournament as the top seed. Stanford has an 11-game winning streak and has been ranked in the top six all season despite not playing on campus in December and January due to COVID-19 restrictions on sporting events and practices in Santa Clara County. Stanford isn’t the only team looking for a high seed as it looks ahead to the NCAA Tournament. Ninth-ranked UCLA and No. 11 Arizona are in line for either a second seed or third seed while No. 19 Oregon was projected to be a fourth seed when the NCAA women’s selection committee revealed its top 16 teams.