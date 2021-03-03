ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Idaho Cash
09-11-16-26-28
(nine, eleven, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $282,000Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $55 millionPick 3 Day
2-9-4
(two, nine, four)Pick 3 Night
0-5-0
(zero, five, zero)Pick 4 Day
8-8-1-4
(eight, eight, one, four)Pick 4 Night
8-5-4-9
(eight, five, four, nine)Powerball
21-40-44-50-55, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3
(twenty-one, forty, forty-four, fifty, fifty-five; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three)Weekly Grand
05-17-21-28-31
(five, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Comments