Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Mar. 03.

Wednesday, Mar. 03 8:00 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little attends Idaho Press Club’s “Breakfast” with the Governor (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Participants can register here: https://bit.ly/2ZW0A7e

Wednesday, Mar. 03 6:00 PM Idaho DEQ holds public informational meeting on draft air quality permit to construct for Midas Gold (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.deq.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdahoDEQ

Contacts: Anna McGeehan, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Anna.McGeehan@deq.idaho.gov, 1 208 373 0427

To request a link to the virtual meeting please email Darrin Pampaian at darrin.pampaian@deq.idaho.gov

Thursday, Mar. 04 6:00 PM Idaho Day (virtual) – 2021 Idaho Day, spearheaded by the Idaho State Historical Society * Held virtually

Weblinks: http://history.idaho.gov/

Contacts: Amber Beierle, Idaho State Historical Society, amber.beierle@ishs.idaho.gov , 1 208 334 2844

Attendance is free, but be sure to register now https://zoom.us/webinar/register/1716123082115/WN_Wv5olXCOSuuZqyr5vuKFDg

Friday, Mar. 05 12:00 PM Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/Home/tabid/55/Default.aspx, https://twitter.com/IDHW

Contacts: Niki Forbing-Orr, IDHW PIO, ForbingN@dhw.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0668

Public Access Link: https://idhw.webex.com/idhw/onstage/g.php?MTID=e9e02e32b31f602867a47d3871daff54e

Friday, Mar. 05 2:00 PM Idaho Governor Brad Little participates in bill signing ceremony for Senate Bill 1027 – ‘Idaho Wrongful Conviction Act’

Location: Bonneville County Civil Court, 605 N Capital Ave, Idaho Falls, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

