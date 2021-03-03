Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ABORTION FUNDING-BAN

Idaho House OKs legislation to defund abortion providers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The House has passed a bill that would halt all public funding to any entities that advise women about their abortion options. Lawmakers on Tuesday voted 55-14 to send to the Senate the bill supporters say would stop some women from obtaining abortions. It allows exceptions for hospitals, cases where the mother’s life is in danger and cases involving Medicaid, which are governed by federal law. Opponents say it would stop many women from getting cancer screenings, birth control and other health care by shutting down providers like Planned Parenthood. Some lawmakers opposed the legislation because it didn’t outright ban all abortions.

SPOKANE-ANTI SEMITISM

Man pleads not guilty to defacing Spokane synagogue

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man authorities say vandalized a Spokane, Washington, synagogue last month ha spleaded not guilty. The Spokesman-Review reports Raymond “Ray” Bryant told police he had spray-painted swastikas on the temple and defaced the Holocaust Memorial there in an effort to recruit more white supremacists for his organization. The 44-year-old pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a single charge of malicious harassment with threats. According to court documents, Bryant initially told police he had not been to the synagogue but, after some conversation with an officer, said he had been there and hoped to get media attention for his national Nazi organization. Judge Julie McKay scheduled Bryant’s trial for April 26.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US

Texas and other states ease COVID-19 rules despite warnings

Texas has become the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a rapidly growing movement by governors and other leaders across the U.S. to loosen COVID-19 restrictions despite alarmed pleas from health officials not to let down their guard yet. The governors of Michigan and Louisiana likewise announced they are easing up on bars, restaurants and other businesses Tuesday, as did the mayor of San Francisco. U.S. cases have plunged more than 70% over the past two months from an average of nearly 250,000 new infections a day, while average deaths per day have plummeted about 40% since mid-January. But the two curves have leveled off abruptly in the past several days and have even risen slightly.

MASK MANDATE BAN

Legislation introduced to ban mask mandates in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to prohibit mask mandates by government entities in Idaho has been introduced. The House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday cleared the way for a potential hearing on the bill put forward by a dozen conservative lawmakers. Republican Rep. Karey Hanks says requiring healthy individuals to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and other diseases can cause physical and emotional harm. Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such orders in place. Officials report that the coronavirus has infected more than 170,000 Idaho residents and killed nearly 1,900.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Idaho panel OKs new version of constitutional amendment

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate panel of lawmakers has approved a new version of a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into session. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday voted 5-3 to send the joint resolution to the full Senate. A similar resolution passed the House in January with the two-thirds majority needed for constitutional amendments. But it appeared to go too far for senators. Under that version, special sessions called by lawmakers would not have been limited to topics decided ahead of the sessions . The new version would have those limits. Lawmakers opposed to the original version feared that the Legislature would become a fulltime operation.

BERGDAHL-COURT MARTIAL APPEAL

Bergdahl appeals court-martial over Trump, McCain comments

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former U.S. Army soldier who was court martialed after he left his post and was captured by the Taliban is asking a federal judge to overturn his military conviction, saying his trial was unduly influenced when former President Donald Trump repeatedly made disparaging comments about him and called for his execution. Bowe Bergdahl filed the complaint in federal court in Washington, D.C. last month, asking a judge to overturn his court martial conviction. Bergdahl says Trump’s statements and actions by the late U.S. Sen. John McCain and his military judge violated his Fifth Amendment right to a fair trial. Attorneys for the federal government have not yet responded.