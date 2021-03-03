Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

More contagious Brazilian virus variant emerges in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A coronavirus variant from Brazil has emerged in Oregon. Medical authorities in Douglas County, Oregon, said the sample was sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the end of January. The Oregon officials say they received the results Monday night that showed the P.1 variant. They said it appears to be related to business travel between the U.S. and Brazil. The variant, which was originally detected in Manaus, Brazil, appears to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain. It can potentially be contracted by someone who was already infected or who has been vaccinated.

Ex-UPS driver sentenced to 20 years for I-5 shootings

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A former UPS driver who pleaded guilty to shootings that injured a woman and damaged vehicles along Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. The Mail Tribune reports Kenneth Ayers, of Roseburg, was sentenced Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court for three counts of attempted murder, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of reckless endangerment, and four counts of criminal mischief. Ayers pleaded guilty to the charges last week. From May to August 2020, multiple drivers reported to authorities that their vehicles had sustained damage from bullets. Last August a woman was shot and injured while driving. Ayers declined to speak at sentencing.

Regulators OK wave energy testing project off Oregon coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal energy regulators have given Oregon State University initial approval for a groundbreaking wave energy testing facility off the coast. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the PacWave South project is designed to facilitate and accelerate the development of wave energy technology. The technology harnesses the motion of the ocean to generate electricity. Oregon is considered to have a high potential for wave energy generation – far higher by coastal area than Washington or California. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a license to the project on Monday, but another review period must pass before OSU gets final approval.

Gov. taps retired FBI agent to lead public safety agency

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has appointed a retired FBI agent to head the state’s police safety certification and training agency. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jerry Granderson will start as director of the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training on March 22. The appointment comes at a time when police training and certification is under heightened scrutiny amid a social movement to reform law enforcement in the wake of the May 2020 killing of George Floyd. The agency director oversees an agency budget of more than $55 million and works with a board to develop training and certification/licensing standards for more than 41,000 public and private safety professionals.

Police release name of man killed at homeless encampment

LEBANON, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified a man killed at a homeless camp east of Corvallis as 41-year-old Clayton Keith Reed III. The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports Lebanon police say just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a disturbance and found a person dead. Police did not immediately release Reed’s name, saying they needed time to notify his family. The specific cause of death has not yet been publicly released. Police say Ronald Mowdy was arrested at the scene. He has been charged with second-degree murder in the incident and is being held without bail in the Linn County Jail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

Oregon to receive 34,000 doses of new COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say they expect to receive 34,000 doses of the recently approved, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week. Currently, the two vaccines that Oregon has — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — both have reported efficacy rates around 95%, require two doses and need ultra-cold storage. Johnson & Johnson’s is a single-dose vaccine and can be stored in a refrigerator for months, but has a lower efficacy rate. While officials say they are excited for the Johnson & Johnson doses, they anticipate that less will be available in the next few weeks following this week’s initial allocation.

Oregon Secretary of State to push for national popular vote

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who as a lawmaker championed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, has joined the advisory board of a movement that is pushing states to adopt the one person-one vote system. She’s now advising National Popular Vote, a non-profit dedicated to advancing the compact. The movement needs 270 Electoral College votes for a national popular vote to be adopted in America. It already has secured 196 and aims to gain more this year. Under the current system, each state’s electoral votes go to the candidate who won the popular vote in that state. Nebraska and Maine are the only exceptions.

Tensions over vaccine equity pit rural against urban America

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Questions about how a limited supply of vaccine should be distributed have now found a new focus in rural America. As the unprecedented campaign to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans continues, those in some rural areas say they are getting slighted in favor of urban centers. At the same time, city dwellers in some states are traveling hours to score the vaccine in tiny towns and remote villages, sparking conflicts that play on the existing partisan divides worsened by the pandemic.