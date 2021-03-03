Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE SHOOTING

Man seriously injured in North Seattle shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — A 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in North Seattle. Seattle police received reports of gunfire around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on Midvale Avenue North. When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center. His condition was unclear as of Tuesday afternoon. Officers later found two vehicles and a nearby building were also damaged by gunfire. No further information was immediately available.

NORDSTROM-SALES DOWN

Nordstrom reports drop in net sales, but digital sales up

SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom’s net sales fell 20% in its November-through-January fourth quarter as the winter wave of the coronavirus pandemic roiled the nation’s economy. But the Seattle-based company says the overall drop was cushioned by the retailer’s digital sales. Those sales increased 24% year-over-year to account for more than half of the total. Nordstrom says its quarterly net revenues were $3.64 billion. That’s down $893 million from the same period in fiscal 2019. Profit for the usually robust holiday quarter was a slender $33 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with $193 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS

Washington educators, childcare workers eligible for vaccine

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that following President Joe Biden’s direction to states to prioritize vaccinating teachers, preK-12 educators, school staff and licensed childcare workers have been added to the current vaccination tier that includes all people 65 years and those 50 and older who live in multigenerational households. The news comes as some public school teachers in the continue to resist returning to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the governor’s urging. Educators in Renton voted not to return to in-person teaching, with KIRO-TV reporting the Renton School District had planned for preschool, kindergarten and self-contained elementary special education teachers to return to school classrooms on Wednesday.

AMAZON-DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT

Amazon sued over discrimination, sexual harassment claims

SEATTLE (AP) — A senior manager at Amazon.com Inc. has sued the commerce giant, claiming she was paid less than similar qualified white peers and that executives used racial stereotypes to justify denying her promotion opportunities. The Seattle Times reported that the federal lawsuit was filed Monday by Charlotte Newman, a Black woman who works in Washington, D.C., for Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud-computing division. Amazon is investigating the new allegations included in this lawsuit, saying the claims made by Newman do not reflect the company’s values and the company does not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind.

GRADUATION WAIVERS

Washington governors signs graduation waiver measure

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that would waive some graduation requirements for individual students during a state of emergency, like the current coronavirus pandemic. he measure has an emergency clause and will take effect immediately. The new law is a more permanent extension of a measure passed last session, which allowed school districts to provide temporary waivers for students in the class of 2020 who were on track to graduate before the pandemic disrupted their learning. It allows school districts to apply through the State Board of Education to provide emergency waivers from testing requirements or credit requirements if a local, state or national emergency causes significant disruption to a student’s schooling.

SPOKANE-ANTI SEMITISM

Man pleads not guilty to defacing Spokane synagogue

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man authorities say vandalized a Spokane, Washington, synagogue last month ha spleaded not guilty. The Spokesman-Review reports Raymond “Ray” Bryant told police he had spray-painted swastikas on the temple and defaced the Holocaust Memorial there in an effort to recruit more white supremacists for his organization. The 44-year-old pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a single charge of malicious harassment with threats. According to court documents, Bryant initially told police he had not been to the synagogue but, after some conversation with an officer, said he had been there and hoped to get media attention for his national Nazi organization. Judge Julie McKay scheduled Bryant’s trial for April 26.

LIQUOR AND CANNABIS BOARD-CHAIRMAN

David Postman appointed chair of Liquor and Cannabis Board.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed his former chief of staff as chairman of the state Liquor and Cannabis Board. David Postman will start his six-year term March 15. He succeeds former Board Chair Jane Rushford, whose term expired ended last month. Postman served as Inslee’s chief of staff from December 2015 until last November. Postman joins current board Members Ollie Garrett and Russ Hauge. The agency has licensing, enforcement, tax collection and/or regulatory roles concerning alcohol, cannabis, vape and tobacco.

SNOWBANK BODY-CHARGES

2 charged in teen’s death; body found in snowbank

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say police were called to the parking lot of an apartment complex in Seattle on Feb. 19, where they discovered the body of an Island County man buried in a snowbank. The Seattle Times reports the King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Mikah Macarro and determined he died from a gunshot wound. Seattle police have arrested two men in connection with Macarro’s death and a third turned himself in to police. Prosecutors on Monday charged Griffin Blakely, of Seattle, and Jorge Ruelas-Sanchez, of Shoreline, with second-degree murder. Blakely and Ruelas-Sanchez remain jailed in lieu of $1 million each. It wasn’t immediately known if the men have lawyers. The third man remains in custody.

SEATTLE US ATTORNEY

Longtime prosecutor named acting U.S. attorney in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — A longtime federal prosecutor in Seattle is heading the U.S. attorney’s office until President Joe Biden nominates and the Senate confirms the next U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington. The Justice Department on Monday appointed Tessa Gorman as acting U.S. attorney to replace Brian Moran, an appointee of former President Donald Trump. Gorman is a 24-year veteran of the DOJ and had been serving as Moran’s second-in-command. She has supervised some of the most high-profile cases in Seattle U.S. attorney’s office, including the prosecution of the Chinese tech giant Huawei for alleged theft of trade secrets.

WAVE ENERGY PROJECT

Regulators OK wave energy testing project off Oregon coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal energy regulators have given Oregon State University initial approval for a groundbreaking wave energy testing facility off the coast. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the PacWave South project is designed to facilitate and accelerate the development of wave energy technology. The technology harnesses the motion of the ocean to generate electricity. Oregon is considered to have a high potential for wave energy generation – far higher by coastal area than Washington or California. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a license to the project on Monday, but another review period must pass before OSU gets final approval.