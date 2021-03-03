AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Mar. 03.

Wednesday, Mar. 03 5:30 PM Portland Police Bureau Citizen Review Committee meeting (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Candace Avalos, Portland Citizen Review Committee, crc@portlandoregon.gov

Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/92431212999?pwd=eVYvNnV5eXJQNVZZbWptdjM3emlxQT09

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Mar. 04 FLIR Systems Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/

Contacts: Lasse Glassen, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investors@flir.com, 1 424 238 6249

Friday, Mar. 05 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Earl Blumenauer keynotes CSIS event on climate-driven trade (virtual) – ‘Toward a Climate-Driven Trade Agenda’ Center for Strategic and International online event, with keynote from Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer and panel discussion with UC San Diego International Relations Professor David Victor and Hogan Lovells Partner Warren Maruyama

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

Friday, Mar. 05 – Sunday, Mar. 14 Portland International Film Festival – Portland International Film Festival, annual event premiering over 150 international shorts and feature films to Portland audiences

Location: Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.cinemaunbound.org, https://twitter.com/nwfilmcenter, #piff

Contacts: December Carson, Portland International Film Festival, december@nwfilm.org, 1 503 276 4276