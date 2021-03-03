Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE BANNING NOOSES

SALEM, Ore. — Greg Evans, a Black man who joined a parade of witnesses urging Oregon lawmakers to ban the display of nooses, said the issue was personal for him: A member of his family had been lynched over a century ago in South Carolina. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 770 words. With AP photos.

ENDANGERED ORCAS DIET

SEATTLE — For more than a decade, Brad Hanson and other researchers have tailed the Pacific Northwest’s endangered killer whales in a hard-sided inflatable boat, leaning over the edge with a standard pool skimmer to collect clues to their diet: bits of orca poop floating on the water, or fish scales sparkling just below the surface. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 780 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK ONE MILLION VACCINATED

SALEM, Ore. — More than 1 million people in Oregon have been vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday. SENT: 240 words.

SERGEANT SEX ABUSE PROBE

BEND, Ore. — A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sergeant remains on paid leave more than a year after Redmond Police started investigating him over an alleged sexual assault. SENT: 350 words.

BKW CALIFORNIA OREGON ST: Oregon State opens Pac-12 tourney with 71-63 win over Cal

LAWMAKER HARASSMENT CANDIDATES: 4 candidates to replace lawmaker accused of harassment

BLOW GUN POACHING: Reward offered for tips in blow gun poaching cases.

VIRUS OUTBREAK UNIVERSITY CLASSES: University of Oregon to return to mostly in-person classes.

BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE: Avalanche strikes Cascades backcountry, no injuries reported

