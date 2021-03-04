BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Workers in agriculture and grocery stores will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 22, as will those in law enforcement and others included in the next eligibility phase that focuses on workers in certain congregate settings, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 530 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK CANADA US

TORONTO — The leader of Canada’s most populous province expressed irritation Thursday with the U.S. refusal to ship vaccines north of the border, saying he’d hoped for a change of stance with a new American president, but it remains “every person for themselves.” By Rob Gillies. SENT: 400 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SEATTLE SCHOOLS

SEATTLE — Seattle’s public teachers’ union has voted to not return to the classrooms, saying it has no confidence in the district to keep educators safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. SENT: 370 words.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE SCHOOLS BRIDGE YEAR

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A measure that would allow high school students set to graduate this year or next to stay in school for a “bridge year” to catch up on learning and participate in missed extracurricular activities passed the Washington Senate. SENT: 260 words.

FISH HATCHERY IMPORTS TROUT

INDEX, Wash. — A fish hatchery in Washington state has said it will stop importing steelhead trout from the Columbia River and instead rely on native fish. SENT: 280 words.

GRAY WHALES PUGET SOUND

SEATTLE — A group of Pacific gray whales known as the Sounders because they stop over in Puget Sound during their coastal migration is beginning to arrive in the region. SENT: 270 words.

IN BRIEF

DIVER DEATH: Police: Man harvesting geoducks dies in diving accident.

JUVENILE DETENTION CONTRABAND: Feds: Juvenile facility guard smuggled contraband for bribes.

ANIMAL CRUELTY ARREST: Tacoma man arrested for animal cruelty and animal fighting