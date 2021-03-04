Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Police say one person was shot and killed at a suburban Portland hotel. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Hillsboro police said they responded to the SpringHill Suites hotel early Tuesday on a reported assault with a weapon. Officers found a person who had been shot and killed. Police have not released details about the circumstances of the shooting but said they have no reason to believe the public is in danger. No arrests have been announced, and the person who was found dead has not been publicly identified. An investigation continues.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Greg Evans, a Black man who joined a parade of witnesses urging Oregon lawmakers to ban the display of nooses, says the issue is personal for him: A family member had been lynched over a century ago in South Carolina. Louisiana, Virginia, California, New York, Maryland and Connecticut previously criminalized the display of nooses. The bill under consideration in Oregon would make intimidation by display of a noose a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a $6,250 fine. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and city commissioners urged the legislative committee to support the bill. Records show hate crimes and bias incidents increased 366% in 2020 in Oregon.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Health officials say more than 1 million people in Oregon have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday the total number of doses administered in the state had reached 1,019,767. The first dose was given on Dec. 14. Officials say approximately one in five Oregonians who likely are eligible have received at least one dose. Health officials continue to encourage Oregonians to take protective measures such as social distancing and wearing masks to help keep themselves and others safe and healthy.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Four people are vying to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Diego Hernandez, who is resigning later this month from the state House of Representatives after women accused him of harassment. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the four are: Robin Castro, who ran for Portland City Council in 2020; Adrienne Enghouse, a nurse who also tried to fill the seat in the senate vacated by now Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, Cayle Tern, who works in human services, and Andrea Valderrama, a policy director for ACLU of Oregon. Multnomah County commissioners will ultimately pick the person selected to fill out the remainder of Hernandez’s term for House District 47.