Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

INDEX, Wash. (AP) — A fish hatchery in Washington state has said it will stop importing steelhead trout from the Columbia River and instead rely on native fish. The Daily Herald reported that state Department of Fish and Wildlife project coordinator Jim Scott said using fish from the region helps maintain genetic diversity in the Skykomish River near the town of Index. The hatchery is co-managed by the Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Tulalip Tribes. It was designed to increase the number of trout by collecting fish to use in the hatchery. The hatchery is expected to open in April. A draft environmental assessment is open to public comment through Monday.

SEATTLE (AP) — A group of Pacific gray whales known as the Sounders because they stop over in Puget Sound during their coastal migration, is beginning to arrive in the region. As of Wednesday, at least four had been spotted. Scientists with the nonprofit Cascadia Research Collective say they tend to congregate off Whidbey Island and feed on ghost shrimp. The first sighting was noted Feb. 3, according to the nonprofit Orca Network. By Feb. 25, multiple observers reported seeing two whales at once. As of Wednesday, Cascadia Research had identified at least four whales.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Tacoma man was arrested after authorities seized more than 20 more dogs from his property. The Pierce County Sheriff’s office said Elmer James Givens Jr. was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on Wednesday evening. The 41-year-old faces charges for first-degree animal fighting animal cruelty and second-degree animal cruelty. It was not immediately known if he has a lawyer. He is expected to appear in Pierce County court Thursday. Deputies found 23 dogs on Wednesday. One of the dogs is receiving emergency medical treatment. Authorities removed 84 dogs from Givens’ property in previous animal cruelty cases, bringing the total to 107 dogs.

SEATTLE (AP) — A new study from federal researchers provides the most detailed look yet at what the Pacific Northwest’s endangered orcas eat. Scientists with the NOAA Fisheries Northwest Fisheries Science Center spent years collecting fecal samples from the whales as well as scales from the fish they devoured. They say their data reaffirm the central importance of Chinook salmon to the whales. The researchers said the whales sometimes eat other species, including halibut, lingcod and steelhead, but they depend most on Chinook. And they consumed the big salmon from a wide range of sources — from those that spawn in California’s Sacramento River all the way to the Taku River in northern British Columbia.