Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard hit a deep 3-pointer with 13.7 seconds left to give the Portland Trail Blazers a hard-fought 108-106 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Lillard and Carmelo Anthony each had 22 points for the Blazers, who kept it close most of the way after the Warriors jumped out to an early lead. Stephen Curry scored 35 points to lead the Warriors. His 3-pointer gave Golden State a 101-96 lead with 3:57 remaining.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 23 points, LJ Figueroa added 18 on 8-of-11 shooting, and Oregon rallied to beat UCLA 82-74 in a matchup between two of the top teams in Pac-12. The Ducks (18-5, 13-4), who moved a half-game ahead of UCLA and Southern California in the Pac-12 standings, play at Oregon State in the regular-season finale with a chance to clinch the conference title. Oregon shot a season-high 60.8% (31 of 51) from the field, hit 8 of 17 from 3-point range, and outscored the Bruins 12-6 from the free-throw line. UCLA (17-7, 13-5) has lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season, squandering control of its own destiny in the Pac-12 with one game remaining.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gianni Hunt had a career-high tying 17 points, Jarod Lucas scored 13 of his 16 in the second half, and Oregon State beat Utah 75-70. Warith Alatishe added 10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and a career-best four steals for Oregon State. There were 19 lead changes and seven ties, and neither team led by more than six points, before Roman Silva and Ethan Thompson made back-to-back layup and Hunt hit his final 3 in a 58-second span to give OSU a the lead for good at 67-60 with 5:34 to play. Utah twice trimmed its deficit to two points but got no closer. Timmy Allen had 23 points, five rebounds and six assist for Utah.

SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird stood atop the most recognizable landmark in Seattle helping raise a giant green flag to show off the new logo of the only WNBA franchise she has ever played for. Bird continued her connection with Seattle when she officially re-signed with the Storm for her 20th season with the franchise. She helped launch a new women-focused media production company called “TOGETHXR,” partnering with Alex Morgan, Simone Manuel and Chole Kim. Then she was part of showing off the Storm’s new logo, the first major brand change in the history of the franchise, to the rest of the city on a rare, sunny late-winter afternoon.