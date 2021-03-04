Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PHOSPHATE MINE POLLUTION-LAWSUITS

BOISE — The Environmental Protection Agency and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have each sued a phosphate mining company owned by Monsanto over toxic waste that experts believe has poisoned plants, water and animals in eastern Idaho. The government entities filed the lawsuits against P4 Production LLC over waste at the Ballard Mine site near Soda Springs earlier this week, along with a proposed clean-up agreement that could settle the case. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 480 words.

COW MANURE POLLUTION

BOISE — A Senate panel on Thursday approved legislation that’s the product of Idaho’s hundreds of thousands of cows and the 50 million pounds (23 million kilograms) of cow manure they produce daily. The Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee voted 5-3 to send to the full Senate the bill requiring state officials to consider economic ramifications when imposing pollution regulations on farms and ranches producing manure to protect nearby communities and the environment from pollution. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 420 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — A new centralized system in Idaho will launch this month that allows residents to book coronavirus vaccine appointments, health officials said. Some residents frustrated with the current sign up process have reached out to multiple providers and failed to cancel appointments, causing vaccine delays for others eligible under the state’s priority guidelines, The Idaho Press reported Wednesday. SENT: 240 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADA

TORONTO — The leader of Canada’s most populous province expressed irritation Thursday with the U.S. refusal to ship vaccines north of the border, saying he’d hoped for a change of stance with a new American president, but it remains “every person for themselves.” The U.S. so far isn’t allowing locally made vaccines to be exported, so Canada — like the other U.S. neighbor, Mexico — has been forced to get vaccines from Europe and Asia. By Rob Gillies. SENT: 410 words.

