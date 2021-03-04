Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho lawmaker draws ire after saying moms should stay home

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A decision by Idaho lawmakers to reject a $6 million federal grant intended improve early childhood education — and comments from one lawmaker who said mothers belong at home — have raised the ire of women across the state. Republican Rep. Charlie Shepherd said Tuesday that any bill that makes it more convenient for mothers to work outside the home was the wrong direction for the state. He apologized Wednesday morning, saying he intended the remarks to be a compliment to mothers. Still, roughly 100 people gathered on the Statehouse steps for an impromptu protest that afternoon, some holding signs with slogans like, “Who let the moms out?”

Idaho transgender athlete ban is template for other states

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho passed the nation’s first ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports last year, and the concept has since spread across the country, with more than 20 states currently considering similar laws. Yet the vast majority of lawmakers sponsoring the measures — including Idaho Falls Rep. Barbara Ehardt — can’t cite any actual instances in their states where such participation has caused problems. And opponents say it’s unfortunate that Idaho, which claims to be “Too Great for Hate,” has created a template being used to target transgender athletes nationwide. Idaho’s ban remains blocked by a federal court while a lawsuit challenging its legality is underway.

Lawmakers can’t cite local examples of trans girls in sports

Legislators in more than 20 states have introduced bills this year that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in public high schools. Yet in almost every case, sponsors are unable to cite an instance in their own state or region where such participation has caused problems. Asked about actual cases with consequences warranting sweeping bans, the bills’ supporters focus on events in Connecticut between 2017 and 2019. During that span, two transgender sprinters combined to win 15 championship races. Supporters of transgender rights say the Connecticut case gets so much attention from conservatives because it’s the only example of its kind. They say the wave of bills addresses a threat that doesn’t exist.

Idaho bill axing COVID-19 from emergency list passes House

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House has passed legislation to define how severe an epidemic must be before it can qualify as a disaster — and the current coronavirus pandemic wouldn’t meet the criteria. The bill passed 58-12 on a party-line vote Wednesday and would effectively exclude the coronavirus pandemic because not enough Idaho residents have died from it yet. It’s part of a package of bills designed to shift power from the governor’s office to the state Legislature, all pushed by lawmakers angry over the actions Gov. Brad Little has taken to slow the spread of the virus. Blackfoot Republican Rep. Julianne Young sponsored the legislation.

Idaho Senate OKs plan for lawmakers to call special sessions

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate has approved a new version of a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time state Legislature to call itself into session. Lawmakers voted 24-11 on Wednesday to clear the two-thirds majority needed for a proposed constitutional amendment that now goes to the House, where it will also need a two-thirds majority. It would go before voters in November 2022 if successful and would need a simple majority to win. If voters approve, the Legislature could call itself back into session if 60% of lawmakers in each the House and Chamber agree. Currently, only governors can call special sessions.

Idaho House OKs legislation to defund abortion providers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The House has passed a bill that would halt all public funding to any entities that advise women about their abortion options. Lawmakers on Tuesday voted 55-14 to send to the Senate the bill supporters say would stop some women from obtaining abortions. It allows exceptions for hospitals, cases where the mother’s life is in danger and cases involving Medicaid, which are governed by federal law. Opponents say it would stop many women from getting cancer screenings, birth control and other health care by shutting down providers like Planned Parenthood. Some lawmakers opposed the legislation because it didn’t outright ban all abortions.